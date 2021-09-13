fbpx

cbdMD Taps 2021 CrossFit Champs Justin Medeiros & Two-Time Champion Annie Thorisdottir As Brand Ambassadors

byJelena Martinovic
September 13, 2021 11:27 am
Cannabidiol brand cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE:YCBD) announced partnerships with four CrossFit athletes to further expand their footprint in the global fitness landscape.

The signings include 2021 CrossFit Games champion Justin Medeiros and Annie Thorisdottir, the first women’s back-to-back champion (2011, 2012), as well as the seven-time CrossFit Games qualifier and 2019 second-place finisher Noah Ohlsen and Brent Fikowski, who qualified seven times and earned third place in 2021.

“These incredible athletes are the perfect examples of what people can achieve when they commit to a lifestyle that centers around health and fitness,” Martin A. Sumichrast, chairman and co-CEO of cbdMD, said Monday. “As ambassadors for cbdMD, these athletes will help inspire millions to rise above personal obstacles to enjoy a higher quality, more fulfilling life.”

The group of cbdMD’s new brand ambassadors is poised to reach more than three million followers on Instagram. In addition, the athletes are extending cbdMD’s market entry into CrossFit’s worldwide ecosystem of 15,000 affiliated gyms across 120 countries with four million members.

The move comes on the heels of the company’s successful activation as the Official CBD Partner of the 2021 NOBULL CrossFit Games in Madison, Wisconsin, in July.

Medeiros, 2021 NOBULL CrossFit Games champion, said that the athletes on Tea m cbdMD inspired him.

“I’m excited to do my part to help CrossFit athletes and people in all sports and fitness arenas, better understand how cbdMD can support them in all things they do to get fit and stay healthy,” Madeiros added.

cbdMD To Enter Israel

In the meantime, the company recently partnered with IM Cannabis Corp. (CSE:IMCC) (NASDAQ:IMCC) to enter the Israeli market.

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, cbdMD inked a binding letter of intent with the multi-country company operating in Israel, Germany and Canada, granting IMC the rights to sell, distribute and market cbdMD’s products in the Middle Eastern country.

Price Action

cbdMD’s shares traded 1.60% higher at $2.2337 per share at the time of writing Monday morning.

Photo: Courtesy of CRYSTALWEED cannabis on Unsplash

