Top Pot CEOs Are In The Money

byWeedWeek
September 29, 2021 10:42 am
Top Pot CEOs Are In The Money

This article was originally published on WeedWeek and appears here with permission.

Top executives at the largest MSO are pulling down pay packages of up to $4.5M, according to an analysis byMJBiz.

  • Top earners in 2020 were Cresco Labs‘ Charlie Bachtell,Jushi‘s James Cacioppo,Columbia Care‘s Nicholas Vita,Acreage Holdings‘ Peter Caldini and Ryan Lissack, formerly ofMedMen.
  • All of their companies reported a net loss for 2020. 
  • Some CEOs of Canadian companies made even more.
  • (MSO Curaleaf has not yet reported its compensation figures.)

