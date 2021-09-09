Flora Growth To Launch Hemp Shoes And Clothes On Popular Zulily E-Commerce Platform

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) reported Thursday it has signed a commercial agreement with American e-commerce company Zulily, LLC to launch a sales and marketing campaign across the US for its Stardog Loungewear product line.

Initially, the brand and product launch via Zulily will feature Stardog’s best-selling product, hemp shoes, and is expected to kick off within the next month.

“At Stardog, we are reframing our connection with nature by working with materials that can easily go back to where they came from,” Nicolás Vásquez, general manager of Stardog Loungewear stated. “Growing the finest quality organic hemp fibers allows us to equip our tailors with the very best materials to design and handcraft our loungewear for consumers. Stardog is a shining example of the slow fashion movement that considers all aspects of the supply chain, aiming to respect people, the environment, and animals.”

In addition to respecting nature, Zulily prides itself on its annual sales of more than $1.5 billion and its 5 million active customers. Zulily's app uses compelling video and imagery that bring to life more than 15,000 big name brands and boutique finds, including such names as Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY), Cuisinart, Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), Hanes, New Balance, SOREL, UGG, and Under Armour (NYSE:UAA).

Key highlights of the Zulily platform include:

Customers shop from all across the US and over 80 countries worldwide

Customers have a median household income of $75,000

Over 90% of North American orders are placed by repeat customers

A majority of orders come from mobile devices

Price Action:

Flora Growth’s shares were trading 3.68% higher at $7.36 per share at the time of writing Thursday morning.

