Cannabis Dispensary Roundup: MedMen Opens Shop In Florida, Jushi, The Cake House And PA Options For Wellness Each Roll Out Stores

MedMen Announces Grand Opening of Orlando, Florida Dispensary

On Thursday, MedMen (CSE:MMEN) (OTCQX:MMNFF), announced the opening of its newest store location in Orlando, Florida where it will occupy 5,500 square feet of prime retail territory on 11551 University Boulevard and serve as a key focal point of the Company’s operations in the burgeoning Central Florida area. This latest opening brings MedMen’s national store count to 27, including 6 locations in Florida.

MedMen Orlando will carry a full inventory of vaporizers, concentrates, pre-rolls, topicals and flower, including a variety of high cannabinoid and terpene offerings and a selection of brands such as MedMen Red, Luxlyte and the award-winning Mary’s Medicinals.

“Florida continues to be one of our most exciting areas for growth,” said MedMen CEO Tom Lynch. “Not only is the patient population growing in the country’s third-largest state, but we believe the patients of Florida can be better served with our differentiated MedMen products."

Florida is known to have a rich cannabis history and is home to one of the world’s most knowledgeable medical marijuana patient populations.

“The Florida market is one of MedMen’s most exciting levers for expansion as we continue to execute against a disciplined growth plan to create the industry’s premier retail experience," Lynch continued.

The Cake House Opens Flagship Store In Wildomar, California

The Cake House, a premier veteran-owned cannabis dispensary, announced earlier last week it will be opening its flagship store in Wildomar, California.

The 2,100-square-foot store, which will be located at 32475 Clinton Keith Road, on the corner of Clinton Keith Road and Palomar Street in Bear Valley Plaza, will employ a staff of over 25 industry professionals. All new customers receive 30% off their first purchase. Honoring those who have served in the military, all veterans receive a 20% discount, and all seniors 65 and older receive a 10% discount.

“We are thrilled to announce the opening of our flagship store in the great City of Wildomar—and we look forward to serving—and being part of—the community,” CEO Daniel Wise stated. “With our focus on Veteran Support, providing a quality product to experienced customers, and educating the canna-curious, we look to be an example of how local government and the cannabis industry can work together towards mutual success.”

PA Options For Wellness Prepares To Open New Vytal Options Dispensary In Fogelsville, PA

A medical cannabis research company PA Options for Wellness Inc. confirmed Tuesday it be holding an open house on September 12th in preparation for the opening of its fourth dispensary, Vytal Options, in Fogelsville, Pennsylvania.

The new store is located at 7720 Main Street Unit 3 off I-78 and Route 100 in the Fogelsville Center. It will create 10-15 full-time jobs for area residents with the potential for more to be added. Vytal Options Fogelsville will offer a diverse inventory for registered patients including flower, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, topicals, ingestibles, and ancillary devices/accessories.

“We are thrilled to be a part of the Fogelsville community where, just as in our other locations, we are focused on patient outcomes and have hired a highly experienced team who are dedicated to improving lives by providing safe access to medical marijuana,” Thomas A. Trite, CEO and founder of PA Options for Wellness stated. “I continue to be extremely proud that we are working with the Penn State College of Medicine to provide needed medical cannabis research and to help educate both providers and patients in the Fogelsville community and across the Commonwealth.”

The dispensary will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Jushi Holdings Opens 22nd BEYOND / HELLO Cannabis Dispensary In The U.S., 15th In PA

Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCQX: JUSHF) announced Wednesday the opening of its 22nd BEYOND / HELLO retail location nationwide and 15th medical marijuana dispensary in Pennsylvania via its subsidiary, Franklin Bioscience – SE LLC.

BEYOND / HELLO Colwyn began serving Pennsylvania medical marijuana patients and caregivers on Wednesday, September 8, providing a differential in-store experience coupled with convenient online reservations available through beyond-hello.com and in-store express pickup.

The new store is located at 522 Ellis Avenue, along the eastern border of Delaware County near Southeast Philadelphia, Darby, Eastwick, Collingdale, Elmwood Park, not far from the Darby Station SEPTA line. The new dispensary will be open to serve customers Tuesday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

“Our subsidiaries’ fifteenth location in Pennsylvania and seventh location in the Greater Delaware Valley Region demonstrates our commitment to expand access to medical patients across the Commonwealth,” Jim Cacioppo, CEO, chairman and founder of Jushi. “As we reach this milestone, I want to thank our entire team for all their hard work in executing on our mission to provide patients convenient access to medical marijuana in Pennsylvania. It’s been a little over two years since the first BEYOND / HELLO™ location opened in Bucks County, and we are excited our subsidiaries will bring more Pennsylvanians the BEYOND / HELLO™ experience, which includes a diverse selection of products and unmatched digital and in-store experiences."

Photo: Courtesy of Business Wire