LEGAL: New, Stunning Web Series Looks Into The First Country To Legalize Cannabis And The People Thriving Thanks To It

byNicolas Jose Rodriguez
September 3, 2021 4:22 pm
On December 10, 2013, Uruguay decriminalized the use of cannabis and moved to regulate the sale and home cultivation of the plant for adult use, becoming the first country in the world to do so.

From that moment on, the Uruguayan State designed a legal framework that now encompasses growers and consumers, whose activity was no longer considered illegal: cannabis is OK now.

On Friday, El Planteo presented the first episode of LEGAL, a documentary series hosted by Facu Santo Remedio that covers this passage throughout 7 episodes.

These are "small portraits" of some of the biggest, most important figures of the Uruguayan cannabis scene.

LEGAL invites us to join these entrepreneurs' journeys. "We will travel with them through the different stages of their lives, the corners that marked them and their relationship with the plant,” says Facu.

Meet "Tincho"

The first episode features "Tincho", as friends call him, a grower who moved from Argentina to Uruguay when cannabis was legalized. He is a "100% organic grower who supports all living soil cultivation."

In this opportunity, Tincho shows how he performs the daily tasks at his cultivar and explains the reason behind each step. They also talk about extractions, which the grower considers his cannabis "branch."

Genetics, tastes and preferences are also discussed at length. The show also portrays the delightful assembly of a blunt varnished with rosin and "breaded" in hash.

More importantly, the show approaches cultural and societal changes in the Uruguayan scene, through oral history and astonishing visuals.

New episodes will drop every Friday.

Check out LEGAL on El Planteo's YouTube channel.

