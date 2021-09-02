Apple's Cannabis iPhone App Is Benefiting Businesses And Consumers, Where's Google Play Store?

Cannabis delivery and technology companies say that Apple’s recent decision to let iPhone apps process marijuana transactions "is already bringing benefits" after these businesses launched new apps for Apple’s iOS smartphone operating system, reported MJBizDaily.

Apple’s App Store review guidelines, updated June 7, ban “facilitating the sale of controlled substances” but make an exception for “licensed or otherwise legal cannabis dispensaries.”

The guidelines continue: "Apps that encourage minors to consume any of these substances will be rejected. Facilitating the sale of controlled substances (except for licensed pharmacies and licensed or otherwise legal cannabis dispensaries), or tobacco is not allowed."

Apple Rules ‘Inter Pares’

Apple’s decision to allow iPhone apps to process cannabis transactions follows a tendency that started to manifest early in July when the weed delivery company Eaze announced the launch of a “first-of-its-kind shoppable” app for iPhone users.

Via the new app, users can complete registration ID, verification, product selection, payment and, best of all, doorstep delivery.

“The shoppable Eaze app is a major milestone for the legal cannabis market and consumers,” the company stated.

According to Eaze's CEO Rogelio Choy, the company “has always been about using the latest developments in technology to make shopping for legal cannabis more accessible.”

In August, Eaze reached an agreement with multi-state retail operator Green Dragon to provide service to customers and patients in California, Colorado, Michigan and Florida, creating the country's largest cannabis delivery marketplace with 42 delivery and storefront retail locations.

Eaze’s move was followed by The Parent Company. In August the firm announced that they were jumping on board with cannabis delivery via iPhone, in California. Caliva Delivery App

allows California consumers 21 and older to buy cannabis via the app.

The introduction of the new app follows the company's launch of a new delivery hub in Chula Vista, which is poised to serve an additional 3.3 million residents in the greater San Diego area.

This is a major milestone for the legal cannabis industry and consumers alike," said Dennis O'Malley, COO of The Parent Company.

Finally, vertical cannabis delivery and retail company Emjay launched its first iOS app in late July.

Emjay's store will provide customers in Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco with access to a number of cannabis brands such as Stiiizy and Sherbinskis.

Google Play Store banned apps that facilitate cannabis sales in May 2019. The ban extends to all apps that facilitate any cannabis transactions.

Both technology companies, Apple and Google, care about how apps on their platforms are used, “because they have a family-friendly storefront, and it’s always been about maintaining those values,” Daniel Bader, a smartphone industry journalist and editor in chief of Android Central, told MJBizDaily.

“I think Apple has basically weighed the upside and downside of making these apps available to people in (legal cannabis) jurisdictions," Bader concluded.