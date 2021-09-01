The DEA Seeks To Increase Federal Production Limits For Psilocybin And Marijuana Research

The Drug Enforcement Administration is proposing a significant increase in federal limits for the production of psilocybin, psilocin and marijuana for research purposes.

In a clear proof of institutional interest for the therapeutic value of some Schedule 1 substances, the DEA is scheduled to publish a new document in the Federal Register on Thursday advocating for an increase in the aggregate production quotas for these naturally-produced substances, Marijuana Moment reported.

Research-grade psilocybin (also known as the active compound in “magic mushrooms”) would be taken up to 1500 grams of production, from a current ceiling of only 50 grams.

The quota for psilocin, which is the metabolized version of psilocybin and is also present in psilocybin mushrooms, would be increased to 1000 grams from 50 grams as initially proposed.

The production quota for marijuana is also postulated for a raise. The agency wants to allow for the production of 2 million grams of the plant, or 500,000 more grams than its initial quota for this year. The DEA also wants to upscale cannabis extract production, doubling it to 500,000 grams.

“DEA firmly believes in supporting regulated research of schedule I controlled substances,” wrote the agency. “Therefore, the [Aggregate Production Quota] increases reflect the need to fulfill research and development requirements in the production of new drug products, and the study of marijuana effects in particular, as necessary steps toward potential Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of new drug products.”

The document will now be up for review by interested parties for a 30-day period.

