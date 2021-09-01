Chart: Cannabis Stocks Show Strong Correlation To Recent Quarterly Results

This week’s graph displays the results of earnings releases over the last two weeks for a number of tier 2 MSOs. The graph is arranged in increasing order of market-adjusted stock price gains (green line measured on left axis). This was calculated by the percentage change in stock prices from one day prior to the earnings release to one day after the release less the change in the AdvisorShares Pure U.S. Cannabis ETF over the same period.

The data shows a 0.5 correlation of share price reaction to reported EBITDA vs. analyst estimates.

The blue line shows the % EBITDA surprise vs consensus estimates for the quarter. There were two large EBITDA misses for the quarter: Gage (OTC:GAEGF) was 300% below expectations and off the graph, and Goodness Growth (GDNSF: OTCQX), which was 150% below expectations. Gage was the worst performer of the group, but the EBITDA miss was modest (<$2M) and mostly attributable due to expansion spending. Goodness growth’s stock actually outperformed the market, because New York rec is growing closer, and the market realizes that near term earnings are not the key factor in the stock’s attractiveness.

Cansortium (OTCQX:CNTMF) turned in EBITDA that was 100% over expectations but that overperformance was only a small $ amount. Their stock primarily underperformed due to a cut in guidance on construction delays.

The yellow line shows the % revenue surprises and is measured on the left axis. Actual revenues were all with a range of -5% for 4Front to 10% for Cansortium. 4Front’s (OTCQX:FFNTF) revenue and EBITDA misses were overshadowed by management’s discussion of financing for an upcoming acquisition.

