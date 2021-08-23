KetamineOne Capital Forms Medical Advisory Board, Will Oversee Development Of Its Mental-Health Platform

KetamineOne Capital Limited (NEO: MEDI) (OTCPK: KONEF) announced Monday that it has established a Medical Advisory Board (MAB) to help guide the development of Ketamine One’s mental health platform and other aspects of the company.

Chaired by Ketamine One’s chief medical officer, Dr. Mark Kimmins, other appointed MABs members include Dr. Ravi Bains, Dr. Glen Brooks, Dr. Darren Cotterell, Dr. Dennis Filips and Dr. Quang Henderson (the “Medical Advisors”).

The medical advisors are thought leaders in the fields of psychiatry, psychedelics innovative mental health treatments and veteran affairs. The Company expects to add others to the MAB in due course, as appropriate.

“It is an honor and a privilege to lead Ketamine One’s Medical Advisory Board and work alongside such an esteemed group of leaders in their respective fields,” Mark Kimmins, chief medical officer of Ketamine One stated. “I am excited to both shape our discussions and learn from them, while ultimately helping to apply the recommendations of our advisors to the Company for the benefit of our patients.”

Adam Deffett, interim CEO of Ketamine One noted that this move is an important part of the company’s strategic development, helping it move closer to its “goal of becoming a leader in psychedelic-assisted mental health treatments across the continent.”

“We look forward to continuing to build our leadership capabilities in psychedelics, digital therapeutics and telemedicine,” Deffett concluded.

Options

As consideration for the medical advisors’ appointments, the company has granted each an aggregate of 50,000 stock options to purchase up to 50,000 common shares of the Company at a price of $1.55 per common share for a period of five years from the date of grant.

Price Action

KetamineOne’s shares were trading 1.61% higher at $1.22 per share at the time of writing early Monday afternoon.

Photo: Courtesy of Marcel Strauß on Unsplash