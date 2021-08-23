Cannabis Dispensary Roundup: Harvest Health & Element 7 Expand In PA, Element 7 And Goodness Growth Each Open Stores

Element 7 Debuts In Marina, California

Element 7 is poised to kick off sales at its new store in Monterey County, California.

The new shop is located on Reservation Road, in the City of Marina.

Grand opening ceremonies are scheduled for Friday and Saturday, August 27 and 28.

"The menu we have selected for Marina includes some of the State's leading brands as well as our favorites from across California," Robert DiVito, founder and CEO of Element 7, said. "We're especially proud to deliver on our promise of bringing craft brands to Marina from our operations in Humboldt – that's not just smart for business, but it's helping small farmers in Northern Californian communities take their products to other parts of California, which has been a driving force in our company vision since we started Element 7 in 2018."

Element 7 is constructing the next four operations, which are scheduled to launch in 2021.

Goodness Growth Opens Two Stores In New Mexico

Cannabis company Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (CSE:GDNS) (OTCQX:GDNSF) has launched two new Green Goods cannabis dispensaries in the state of New Mexico.

The store in Albuquerque spans 1,995 square feet, while the shop in Las Cruces has 2,490 square feet. Both retail locations are expected to create at least 30 new jobs in the state.

The stores' offerings will include a myriad of Vireo Health cannabis products and popular items from other leading New Mexico growers, such as cannabis flower, concentrates, pre-rolls, edibles, tinctures and topicals.

"These two new dispensaries are our largest locations in the state and are located in New Mexico's most populous cities," Dr. Kyle Kingsley, Goodness Growth'a chairman and CEO said Thursday. "Combined with our recent expansion of cultivation capacity, we are well-positioned for improved revenue growth and profitability in New Mexico."

Harvest Health & Recreation Opens 11th Store In Pennsylvania

Vertically integrated cannabis company Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. (CSE:HARV) (OTCQX:HRVSF) has opened a new medical dispensary in Philadelphia, PA.

Located at 501 South Broad St, the new shop joins the company's other stores in the Keystone State, located in Camp Hill, Cranberry Township, Harrisburg, Johnstown, King of Prussia, Reading, Scranton, Whitehall and York.

"We are pleased to open our eleventh Harvest-affiliated dispensary in Pennsylvania, one of the fastest-growing medical markets in the U.S." Steve White, the company's CEO said. "We look forward to serving patients and providing quality products at this new location in one of our core markets."

Cansortium Opens 2nd Store In Pennsylvania, 28th Nationwide

Cansortium Inc. (CSE:TIUM) (OTCQX:CNTMF), a vertically integrated cannabis company operating under the Fluent brand, has opened its second shop in PA.

The new store, located at 6200 Carlisle Pike in Mechanicsburg, is the company's 28th dispensary overall.

"We are thrilled to open our second dispensary in Pennsylvania and begin serving the great community of Mechanicsburg and Cumberland County," Robert Beasley, CEO of Cansortium, said. "Pennsylvania is one of the largest medical cannabis markets in the country—on pace to do more than $1 billion of annual sales in 2021—and we are in the early innings of capitalizing on strong growth in the state. Our medical dispensary permit allows for three different retail locations, and we remain on track to open our third store later this year."

Photo: Courtesy of Wesley Gibbs on Unsplash