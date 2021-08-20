fbpx

Avicanna Stock Down On Announcing $2.12M Raise Via Secured Term Loan Financing

byJelena Martinovic
August 20, 2021 10:10 am
Avicanna Inc. (TSX:AVCN) (OTCQX:AVCNF) has raised roughly $2.12 million by closing the previously announced secured term loan financing.

The term loan, which is due October 19, 2022, is subject to an original issue discount of roughly 15%, such that $1.8 million advanced by the lender thereof to the Toronto-based company.

In addition, Avicanna plans to issue common share purchase warrants to the lender following a full revocation of the failure-to-file cease trade order issued by the Ontario Securities Commission on June 11.

In July, the company wrapped up a supply agreement with a Brazilian pharmaceutical company through its majority-owned Colombian subsidiary, Santa Marta Golden Hemp S.A.S.

The three-year master supply agreement binds Avicanna to supply industrial volumes of THC and CBD-rich full spectrum psychoactive cannabis resin, with the pilot batches projected to start in 2021.

Shortly after, the company partnered with Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (OTCQX:HERTF) to commercialize a wide range of its CBD products under Heritage’s medical cannabis brand.

Pursuant to an exclusive intellectual property licensing and royalty agreement, Avicanna’s products will be offered to registered medical marijuana patients in Canada under Heritage’s brand.

Price Action: Avicanna’s were trading 16.67% lower at $0.75 per share at the time of this writing, Friday mid-morning.

Photo: Courtesy of Ryan Lange on Unsplash

Cannabis News Penny Stocks Financing Markets

Related Articles

These Seven Cannabis Companies Are Uniquely Positioned To Leverage Colombia's New Regulations For International Exports

Colombia began its path towards cannabis legalization in 1986, and now has one of the most advanced regulatory systems on the continent. In late July, President Iván Duque authorized the legal sale and global export of dried cannabis for medical purposes. read more

Musical Past, Cannabis Innovation And 'Buying Without Seeing': Meet Carlos Vives Jr., Avicanna's Director Of Genetics

By Hernán Panessi via El Planteo. read more

This Company Ships Cannabis Products From Colombia To The US: Meet The Latino Behind It

By Hernán Panessi via El Planteo. read more

NBA Legend Allen Iverson Joins Al Harrington's Viola Cannabis Co. To 'Keep Pushing Boundaries"

Viola, the cannabis company founded and led by NBA veteran Al Harrington has welcomed another NBA star, Allen Iverson, to its ranks. The Philadelphia 76ers legend and Hall of Famer agreed to serve as the official talent partner for the Los Angeles cannabis brand. read more