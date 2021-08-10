Curaleaf Holdings Beats On Revenue But Misses On EPS In Q2 2021

Cannabis company Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE:CURA) (OTCQX:CURLF) has beaten its revenue estimate by $4.38 million, reaching $312.2 million in the second quarter of 2021. That's a 20% sequential and 166% year-over-year pop in revenue. According to Seeking Alpha, GAAP Diluted earnings per share were negative $0.01, missing estimates by $0.01.

"July saw the introduction of the most comprehensive cannabis reform ever proposed at the Federal level," Boris Jordan, the company's executive chairman, disclosed Monday. "Combined with U.S. state-level liberalization and the significant investments we are making in cultivation, production, and distribution, Curaleaf is creating a strong foundation for future growth."

In addition, Curaleaf also remains one of Cantor Fitzgerald's Pablo Zuanic top U.S. picks. The analyst believes that even without the approval of Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's cannabis legalization bill, the U.S. multi-state operators will continue to benefit from ever-increasing sales growth driven by more and more states legalizing cannabis.

Q2 2021 Financial Highlights

U.S. operations posted revenue of $307 million , as expected, representing an 18% sequential growth.

, as expected, representing an 18% sequential growth. Gross profit on cannabis sales totaled $154.4 million , versus $43 million in the same period of 2020.

, versus $43 million in the same period of 2020. The gross margin was roughly 50% , up by 669 basis points year-over-year, mainly because of higher yields at the company's cultivation facilities.

, up by 669 basis points year-over-year, mainly because of higher yields at the company's cultivation facilities. Selling, general and administrative expenses hit $88 million . Excluding Curaleaf International, SG&A expense accounted for 26.4% of revenue, a quarter-over-quarter increase of 435 basis points.

. Excluding Curaleaf International, SG&A expense accounted for 26.4% of revenue, a quarter-over-quarter increase of 435 basis points. Adjusted EBITDA came in positive at $84.7 million , representing a 201% year-over-year and 35% sequential spike.

, representing a 201% year-over-year and 35% sequential spike. Net loss attributable to Curaleaf Holdings amounted to $7.2 million , compared to a $17.2 million net loss in the prior period.

attributable to Curaleaf Holdings amounted to , compared to a $17.2 million net loss in the prior period. As of June 30, the company had $334 million in cash, $338 million of outstanding debt net of unamortized debt discounts, and $3.15 billion in total assets.

"Our leading positions in cultivation and distribution are driving some of the strongest revenue growth rates in the sector, while our scale and focus on cost efficiency are delivering Adjusted EBITDA margin expansion as promised," Joe Bayern, CEO of Curaleaf, disclosed.

EMMAC Investment

In April, the Wakefield, Massachusetts-based company closed the previously announced $310 million worth acquisition of one of the largest cannabis companies in Europe, EMMAC Life Sciences, creating Curaleaf International Holdings Limited on the island of Guernsey to further strengthened its European footprint.

Shortly after, Curaleaf International opted to team up with several European companies through its subsidiaries to strengthen its position within the market further.

"Our acquisition of EMMAC and establishment of Curaleaf International this quarter marks our entry into Greater Europe, with a population of 750 million representing a potential market size twice that of the United States," Jordan explained.

After teaming up with an Italian pharmaceutical company, Zambon Spa, via its subsidiary Adven GmbH to advance its medical cannabis products in Germany, the company reported hitting a milestone of successfully exporting more than one metric ton of medical cannabis to Israel as part of a larger supply deal with BOL Pharma.

In July, Curaleaf International introduced a second range of medical cannabis flower products for the U.K. market, boosting its existing medical cannabis flower and oil products portfolio.

Price Action

Curaleaf’s shares were trading 0.58% lower at $11.91 per share at market close Monday.

Photo: Courtesy of Elsa Olofsson on Unsplash