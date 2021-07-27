Curaleaf International Ramps Up In Europe, Launches Second Range Of Cannabis Flower Products For UK Market

Europe-based vertically integrated cannabis company Curaleaf International is introducing a second range of medical cannabis flower products for the U.K. market.

The move follows the successful export of over one metric ton of medical cannabis to Israel as part of a larger supply deal with BOL Pharma.

Produced in the U.K., the new products boost Curaleaf International's existing medical cannabis flower and oil products portfolio.

Antonio Costanzo, CEO of the London-based company said he was pleased to expand the portfolio of medical cannabis products for the U.K. market.

Curaleaf International disclosed that the medical cannabis products are produced at Rokshaw, EMMAC's leading U.K. Specials Manufacturer.

Curaleaf International's Recent Moves

Curaleaf International was created by Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE:CURA) (OTCQX:CURLF) in April, after the Wakefield, Massachusetts-based company entered Europe through the $310 million acquisition of EMMAC Life Sciences, one of the largest cannabis companies in that part of the world.

Since then, Curaleaf International has been bolstering its presence in Germany – Europe's largest medical cannabis market – via its subsidiary, Adven GmbH.

Following the launch of its high THC oil product in May, Curaleaf International's subsidiary has partnered with an Italian pharmaceutical company, Zambon Spa, to advance its medical cannabis products in Germany and provide medical cannabis treatments for patients, with an initial focus on neurological therapies.

"As a market leader, Curaleaf International is focused on solving the key patient and physician challenges relating to the price, accessibility, and sustainability of medical cannabis products," Costanzo continued,

Moreover, the company said that additional THC and CBD formulations in oil and flower formats are yet to hit the shelves.

"Our vertically integrated supply chain and GMP manufacturing facilities here in the U.K. allow us to scale rapidly to meet growing patient demand," Costanzo added.

In the meantime, Curaleaf Holdings continued to ramp up its footprint in the U.S., as it recently cut the ribbon on the fifth branded location in Maine and 108th in the U.S.

Photo: Courtesy of CRYSTALWEED cannabis on Unsplash