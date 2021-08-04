Tilray's SweetWater Brewing Co. Announces Expansion Across Michigan, Beer Lovers Delighted

SweetWater Brewing Company, LLC, has ventured into the state of Michigan just weeks following the launch of a new, full-service brewery, production facility, taproom and restaurant in Colorado.

The Atlanta, Georgia-based company announced Wednesday that Michigan beer lovers can now enjoy its core line of brews, including its flagship 420 Extra Pale Ale, its juicy HAZY IPA, SweetWater Oasis Premium Hard Seltzer and its recently launched 420 Imperial IPA.

SweetWater's high-quality craft brews, available on draft and in cans, are distributed by O&W, Inc.

CMO Brian Miesieskim expects SweetWater beers will be available in every state east of Colorado by September.

"We're working hard to make it a reality for craft beer lovers from coast to coast to have the chance to enjoy an always fresh and always tasty brew with the stand-out, high-quality beer SweetWater is known to deliver," Miesieskim said.

Michigan in the 36th state, including Washington, DC, into which the company has expanded and the 11th new market it has entered in 2021, joining Colorado, Minnesota, North Dakota, Maine, Nebraska, Wisconsin, New York, Iowa, Vermont, and New Hampshire.

"SweetWater's latest venture into Michigan is an exciting one, and we're thrilled new brew drinkers can now embrace our motto 'Don't Float the Mainstream!' with us," Miesieskim added.

Sweet Water was purchased by Canadian cannabis giant Aphria Inc. (TSX:APHA) (NASDAQ:APHA) in November 2020 in a $300 million deal, prior to Aphria's merger with Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) earlier this year.

