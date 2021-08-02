NFL Stars Julio Jones And Roddy White Deny All Accusations Of Conducting Illegal Cannabis Operations

Tennessee Titan’s wide receiver Julio Jones commented Saturday on the lawsuit recently filed against him alleging illegal cannabis operations. He denied all accusations.

“For me, my legal team is going to handle that,” Jones said. “That’s not the case, but that’s just for them [the legal team] to handle that.”

Earlier this month, California-headquartered cannabis company Genetixs filed a lawsuit against NFL star Julio Jones and former Atlanta Falcons player Roddy White claiming their company SLW Holdings (one of the five entities that make up Genetixs) was illegally harvesting and selling millions of dollars worth of cannabis in California.

More specifically, the defendants are being accused of not reporting cannabis sales since March, projecting that they have been selling $3 million worth of cannabis per month, reaching a total of around $15 million in alleged sales over the last five months.

Prior to Jones' comments on the allegations, the defendants’ attorney called the claims in the lawsuit conspiracy theories.

“The vague allegations against SLW Holdings LLC and its members Roddy White and Julio Jones are meritless,” attorney Rafe Emanuel told The Tennessean. “In May, SLW obtained a temporary restraining order in a related civil case to prevent unlawful conduct involving Genetixs LLC. In reply, the defendants argued conspiracy theories that were not proven by evidence in court, nor were they substantiated before any agency.”

