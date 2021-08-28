The Best Weed Strains For Arousal, According To Cannabis And Sex Experts

This article was originally published on Weedmaps, and appears here with permission.

It's no secret that a dash of weed will spice things up in the bedroom. In recent years, the legal market's been awash with topicals, suppositories, and tinctures aimed at doing just that. But while these products are great — and work very, very well — puffing on a pre-roll or taking a bong hit of some spicy flower can be just as effective when it's time to get down.

However booming the canna-sexual market may be, it seems to be devoid of any smokable sex aids. While something is working with smoking pot before (or even during) a sexual experience, there is little data on what kind of flower lends itself best to enhance sexual pleasure.

When it comes to sex and using flower, are there strains that specifically heighten arousal? Or, when it comes to sex, is all weed created equal? Is there such a thing as a "viagra strain" to kickstart your sex life?

So many strains claiming to enhance female arousal and male arousal with names like Atomic Northern Lights and/or high-THC content that claim to be "sure things" can be intimidating, confusing, and just downright mood-killing when they don't work. Or, worse, make you get in your own head.

This kind of journey is personal, intimate, and determined by how the plant's chemical makeup of terpenes and cannabinoids react with your individual endocannabinoid system, as well as how you react with your surroundings, so we spoke to some of the experts behind the canna-sexual uprising that's rocking the weed world and bedrooms alike.

While there's no single strain that's guaranteed to get your engines going, here are a few of their favorites.

Mimosa

“There is no such thing as the perfect strain for all…yet,” explains cannabis expert Jaron Gladstone, co-founder of CBCeuticals. “Think of shopping for condoms or toys. Often, you will find a variety of shapes and sizes to appease everyone's interests. This tends to be — in part — due to the nature of our bodies each being psychologically and mentally unique. Answering the question of what cannabis strain is best is relative to what you like, what you need, and what the situation calls for.”

While Gladstone's personal go-tos are Tangie, Original Glue, and Bruce Banner, his favorite is Mimosa, a cross between Purple Punch and Clementine with high levels of the terpene limonene, known for its bright and uplifting effects, and myrcene, known for promoting calm and relaxation.

“Mimosa is the crown jewel, if you can find it,” he raved. “Think of the Mimosa as doing spin art during Sunday brunch. It throws in a little energy, a little pep in your step, and takes all worries away, leaving you happy-go-lucky, euphoric, and free from anxiety.”

Find Mimosa strains

Strawberry Cough

For Joe Vela, co-founder and CEO of Emojibator, a shame-free, accessible pleasure-tech brand debuting a CBD pleasure activator later this year, it's all about Strawberry Cough.

“I keep a steady supply of sativas and sativa-hybrids,” said Vela. “My go-to strain for arousal is Strawberry Cough. In addition to the sensual smell and taste of berry, this strain gives me creative energy and full-body relaxation.”

Strawberry Cough is a sweet, potent strain known for its heady high and hard, cough-provoking smoke. With a terpene profile high in caryophyllene and limonene with a dash of linalool, it produces a shimmering, euphoric high that is at once uplifting, relaxing, and perfect for getting freaky.

Find Strawberry Cough strains

Trainwreck

High in euphoria-inducing myrcene, uplifting pinene, and sedating terpinolene, Trainwreck is a fabulous strain for foreplay and beyond, according to our sex experts. While it hit its peak popularity about a decade ago, that doesn't stop Laura Eisman and Allison Krongard, CEOs and co-founders of Her Highness, a brand of glamourous cannabis accessories, from enjoying Trainwreck's hard-hitting cerebral high, surging euphoria, and creativity.

“My absolute favorite strain for sex is Trainwreck,” said Eisman. “I love it in any form. Nothing is sexier than slowly smoking a Trainwreck preroll. It makes me feel completely euphoric. I get lost in the experience and every sensation is intensified.”

Krongard adds, “Personally, the best pre-sex strain for me is whichever one I have available. Getting high before sex makes it better for me, and all strains deliver. However, if I had to pick just one or two notable pre-sex standouts, they would be Trainwreck and Red Congolese.”

Find Trainwreck strains

Granddaddy Purple

“I think, more than focusing on strains, something to think about, ask about, and look into is terpenes and cannabinoids,” said Anne Louise Burdett, co-Founder & CEO of TOCA, an organic CBD line of intimacy lubricants. “Different strains have different terpene and cannabinoid profiles which is what makes them unique, and if you know what you're looking for, you can try out all kinds of different combinations.”

She continued, “When it comes to terpenes, for example, if you want to be clear and focused, look to pinene. If you are wanting something more relaxed and sedating, myrcene or linalool, with limonene being more euphoric, creative. As far as cannabinoids, CBN is a major chemical that makes people feel kind of sleepy and dull, so likely best to avoid. THC is fantastic for pain relief and heightened sensation, and THCV is more stimulating. So overall, it's a pretty idiosyncratic choice, depending on what you need to get aroused and how you like to feel.”

That said, her recent go-to has been Granddaddy Purple (or GDP), an indica-growing cross between Purple Urkle and Big Bud that is high in relaxing myrcene, anxiety-curbing caryophyllene, and uplifting pinene. “Grandaddy Purple is currently the strain I use the most because I have very full days … a pretty regular obstacle to sex is the task of slowing down my brain and getting present and relaxed in my body at the end of the day. Grandaddy Purple is perfect for a longer, more languid experience. A sensual, relaxed time.”

Find Granddaddy Purple strains

Sour Diesel

Sour Diesel, one of the most popular strains in existence, is a sativa-growing plant that took over in the 90s. This cross between ChemDog 91 and Super Skunk was cultivated by grower AJ Sour Diesel and launched a ton of beef between growers in the weed world at the time due to its diesel-y aroma and general prowess as the ultimate 90s dank. High in uplifting limonene, peppery caryophyllene, and fruity, relaxing myrcene, Sour Diesel made two of our expert's lists, including Anne Louise Burdett above.

Daniel Saynt, Founder & Chief Conspirator of The New Society for Wellness (NSFW), a private members club for the adventurous, agreed. “My choice strains for great sex are Sour Diesel, Afgan Goo, Blue Cheese, and Voodoo.”

Saynt continued, “Just think about the experience you're about to have and try to match the strain that best fits. If you're looking for a Barry Manalo style, long and romantic sex experience consider going with an indica-based weed like Bubblegum Kush. Try other indica strains if you want to stretch out your sexual experience with more touch and massage, as these strains make that action feel amazing. If you're looking for wild and crazy sex making, go for a sativa or hybrid-based strain like Sour Diesel or Jillybean. Both are great for getting the juices going and raising arousal.”

“It's not about getting insanely high when you're mixing weed and sex. It's about enhancing the experience, not overpowering it … much like great sex, it's better to start slow and build up.”

Find Sour Diesel strains

Featured image by Gina Coleman/Weedmaps

