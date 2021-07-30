Metro Detroit Trio Sets Up Large, Vertically Integrated Cannabis Operation: 'A Welcoming Environment'

What was once rare and taboo is now mainstream and regulated.

That’s according to the team at Mind Right 420, a Metro Detroit cultivation, processing and dispensary startup looking to distribute high-quality medical and recreational cannabis, across the state of Michigan.

With construction starting on the company’s 16,200-square-foot vertically integrated facility in New Baltimore, partners Joe Brennan, Josip Capelj, and Robert Kukulka sat down with Benzinga for an exclusive interview. Capelj is a relative of the author of this story.

The Context: In 2008, Michigan was the 13th state to legalize cannabis for medical treatment. In 2018, recreational use was passed, with licensed sales starting in 2019.

In acting on this regulatory evolution, the team of three from Ray Township founded Mind Right 420 with a vision to pioneer innovative breeding techniques, optimize cultivars and bring to market a better product.

In a conversation over the group’s motivations, Brennan, who’s been involved in the industry since 2008 building and managing grow operations, said the new venture will democratize large-scale access to craft cannabis.

“I became a big believer in cannabis as an alternative medicine after seeing how it helped a close friend dealing with PTSD,” Brennan explained. “I found cannabis to be a legitimate alternative to pharmaceuticals and it really excited me to be involved more in this industry.”

A lot of the push behind the new venture started when Capelj, a 20-year financial services veteran and area sales manager for Caliber Home Loans, moved next door to Brennan and Kukulka, co-owner at Rainbow Building Company.

“After moving into my new home, I met Joe and Bob and we became close,” Capelj said. “Joe’s background and reasons for which guided him into the challenging industry really piqued my interest.”

Kukulka added that each of them saw synergy in working together; “I felt this could be very successful given our backgrounds.”

After some thought, the three formed the company and secured 5 acres of land approved by the city of New Baltimore for medical and recreational cultivation, processing and provisioning.

Why Now Is The Time To Act: The evolution of regulations is due in part to restorative justice, repairing those communities harmed by the failed war on drugs, among other things.

Capelj explained: “Due to high levels of cannabis incarcerations, and the dollars it costs taxpayers, [legalization] seems like an opportunity to turn the tide, allowing the cannabis industry to be a financial contributor, as opposed to a burden.”

With the team at Mind Right 420 foreseeing the legalization of cannabis at the federal level, it was the perfect time to be a first-mover.

“Given that we have this opportunity, we’re going to be focusing on a vertically integrated model,” Capelj added in a conversation on delivering best-in-class products direct to Metro Detroit consumers.

Brennan added: “We just want to provide quality products and services in a welcoming environment.”

After receiving medical and recreational licenses from the city of New Baltimore, the trio went ahead, procured access to funding, and initiated the build process.

“We’re building a 16,200-square-foot facility with roughly 3,500 square feet dedicated to retail,” Kukulka said. “The remainder will be indoor cultivation and we have the ability to add on, for processing, about 40,000 square feet."

Outlook: The facility is four miles from Interstate 94.

The company’s provisioning center is set to open early in 2022, with cultivation going online shortly after. Down the road, the trio said they would add greenhouse cultivation, also.

“We plan on making the New Baltimore facility our flagship and have discussed opportunities in other municipalities,” Brennan noted.

“Do it right, or don’t do it at all; we’re leaving it all on the field and we believe there’s a lot of opportunities for the future.”