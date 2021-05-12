fbpx
Curaleaf International's Adven GmbH Launches Medical Cannabis Products In Germany

byJelena Martinovic
May 12, 2021 10:06 am
Curaleaf International's subsidiary, Adven GmbH, recently introduced its medical cannabis products in Germany, Europe's largest medical cannabis market.

Massacussets-based Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE:CURA) (OTCQX:CURLF) purchased EMMAC Life Sciences – now operating as Curaleaf International – in April in a $310 million deal.             

To further expand its footprint in Europe, Curaleaf has created Curaleaf International Holdings Limited on the island of Guernsey.

Initial Adven GmbH's offering will include a high THC oil product. Over the next 12 months, the company intends to boost its product portfolio with additional THC and CBD formulations in oil and flower formats.

Julian Vaterrodt, managing director of Adven GmbH, said the demand for "high-quality, consistent and reliable European natural alternatives to help manage a wide range of complaints" has increased among both patients and practitioners in Germany.

"We focus on providing a consistent supply of high-quality European medical cannabis and cutting-edge digital technologies to improve the patient and healthcare professional experience," Vaterrodt added.

Curaleaf International CEO, Antonio Costanzo, said he is pleased to launch medical cannabis products in Germany and establish the company throughout the European Union. 

"Curaleaf International's European supply chain, from cultivation to product research and development and EU-GMP manufacturing processes across Europe, means we are able to guarantee a consistency of product and price to clinicians and patients in need of the highest quality medical cannabis," Costanzo said.

Constanzo was appointed to help Curaleaf's European branch in April.

Photo by Esteban Lopez on Unsplash

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

