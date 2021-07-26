UK Psychedelics Co. Awakn Life Sciences Begins Listing On OTC Markets

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTC:AWKNF), a biotech company with clinical operations in the psychedelics space looking at the UK mental health markets, began trading on Monday in the U.S. OTC markets under the symbol “AWKNF.”

The new OTC listing will allow Awakn to reach a wider variety of investors. The company went public in Canada’s NEO exchange last month.

“This additional capital markets exposure offers us greater visibility within the investment community in the U.S., which should enhance our liquidity and increase our access to institutional and retail investors. This support is extremely valuable to us as we progress both our therapeutic development programs and our delivery program, including our clinic's rollout,” CEO Anthony Tennyson said.

Awakn is currently directing much of its efforts toward building an infrastructure to provide Ketamine and MDMA treatment for patients struggling with addiction disorders.

In a recent interview with Benzinga, Tennyson explained that the company is deploying its strategy around a drug development pipeline and a set of psychedelics-assisted therapy clinics to be launched in the UK in 2021.

Tennyson said that Awakn has achieved “another important milestone on our path to changing how addiction is treated and ultimately making a positive impact on the lives of our clients, their families, and communities.”

Tennyson added that the company looks forward to up-listing onto the OTCQB Venture Market soon.