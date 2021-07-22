fbpx

QQQ
+ 1.71
359.86
+ 0.47%
DIA
+ 0.19
347.80
+ 0.05%
SPY
+ 0.42
434.13
+ 0.1%
TLT
+ 1.08
147.03
+ 0.73%
GLD
+ 0.15
168.61
+ 0.09%

India Globalization Capital Shares Skyrocket On Receiving Patent For THC Formula To Treat Alzheimer's Disease

byNina Zdinjak
July 22, 2021 12:51 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
India Globalization Capital Shares Skyrocket On Receiving Patent For THC Formula To Treat Alzheimer's Disease

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (AMEX: IGC) revealed Thursday that it has obtained a patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. The patent (#11,065,225) is named “Ultra-Low dose THC as a potential therapeutic and prophylactic agent for Alzheimer’s Disease.”

The Potomac, Maryland-based cannabis company noted the initial patent submission was filed by the University of South Florida in August 2016The following year in May, IGC signed an exclusive agreement with the University in relation to the patent application 

and connected research on Alzheimer’s disease.

The obtained patent is related to the company’s proprietary formulation – IGC-AD1, which is earmarked to assist in the treatment of patients with Alzheimer’s. The formulation is the subject of IGC’s Phase 1 clinical trial.

IGC recently disclosed the completion of its placebo-controlled Multiple Ascending Dose (MAD) Phase 1 trial for determining the safety of IGC-AD1 that uses THC on patients with Alzheimer’s disease.

Price Action 

India Globalization Capital shares were trading 132% higher at $3.44 per share at the time of writing Thursday morning.

Photo: Courtesy of Jeff W on Unsplash

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Markets