Green Thumb Industries Launches Good Green Brand, Plans To Fund Community Nonprofits With 'At Least' $1.3M

byJelena Martinovic
July 21, 2021 12:46 pm
Green Thumb Industries Inc. (CSE:GTII) (OTCQX:GTBIF), the owner of Rise dispensaries, revealed Wednesday that it intends to launch a line of cannabis products dubbed Good Green.

The company said that it will utilize the sales from Good Green products to support marginalized communities impacted by the War on Drugs by creating professional opportunities.

The grants will be awarded to nonprofits that support and serve communities harmed by discriminatory cannabis policies. They will include cannabis career training as well as education and sustainable employment opportunities, in addition to expungement legal services.

"Good Green's mission is to promote change by making impactful investments in organizations working to correct the harms created by the War on Drugs, funded by sales of the plant that started it all," Ben Kovler, founder and CEO of Green Thumb Industries, said.

GTI plans to hand out at least $1.3 million as part of social equity grants through Good Green over the next 18 months.

"The devastating social and economic costs of cannabis prohibition in our surrounding neighborhoods has created a massive need," Kovler continued. "Good Green is dedicated to committing meaningful resources to expand access and opportunity for diverse communities and those most impacted by the failed War on Drugs. Good Green helps others directly take part in this mission to change the status quo."

In the meantime, GTI is not the only cannabis company supporting social justice initiatives.

Primitiv cannabis co-founders and retired NFL stars Calvin Johnson Jr. and Rob Sims partnered recently with cannabis delivery service Eaze and edibles brands Kiva Confections and Mary's Medicinals to donate $25,000 to the Detroit Homegrown Fund.

The initiative's goal closely matches the mission that GTI is on – to help those who have been negatively impacted by cannabis prohibition.

Photo: Courtesy of Diyahna Lewis on Unsplash

