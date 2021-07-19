Steph Curry, American Express, Robinhood And A Cannabis Company Have Teamed Up To Combat Racial Wealth Gap

Leading cannabis retailer, Green Thumb Industries (OTC:GTBIF), has teamed up with seven-time NBA All-Star Steph Curry, American Express (NYSE:AXP), United Way of New York City and the Washington Football Team to support Robinhood’s NinetytoZero’s pledge to eliminate racial wealth inequality.

NinetyToZero launched in April 2021 as a nonprofit providing roadmaps for companies and organizations to drive change through a set of seven expert-driven, needle-moving actions to combat the 90% racial wealth gap between white and Black Americans.

NinetyToZero commits companies and organizations to wield their influence and economic power to grow Black talent and invest in Black businesses through the initiative.

Green Thumb’s CEO Ben Kovler told Benzinga, “Cannabis continues to disproportionately affect communities of color, and we are delighted to be involved with NinetyToZero to work to close the racial wealth gap. This week we’ve seen our country take the first major step to address the damage perpetuated by the failed War on Drugs with the Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act. As the first cannabis company to partner with NinetyToZero, we can pave the way for our industry to work to close the racial wealth gap and build on the momentum growing in America.”

Photo: Noah Salzman via WikiMedia Commons.