Dispensary Roundup: COOKIES, High Tide, Unity Rd., Deep Six, Highway Horticulture, Planet 13, Native Nations, Cannabis Outlet, Skooma Each Open Stores Ahead Of July 4 Weekend

COOKIES Cuts The Ribbon On Its First-Ever 'Superstore' In Santa Ana, California

Cannabis brand COOKIES, founded by Gilbert Anthony Milam Jr., AKA Berner, inaugurated its first-ever superstore in Santa Ana, California.

The 11,000-square-foot shop, which opened last Saturday, is located at 1821 Newport Circle.

It features two new exclusive drops, Paveand and Day Day and other products from its full range of brands, including Lemonnade, Collins Ave, Grandiflora, Minntz, Powerzzzup, Runtz and Run The Jewels.

High Tide Inc (TSXV:HITI) (NASDAQ:HITI) (FRA:2LYA) is continuing to build on its retail streak with two new locations in Ontario and Alberta, bringing the total number of its shops in Canada to 89.

The new Canna Cabana stores – located at 949 Fort William Rd. in Thunder Bay and 1328 Mayor Magrath Dr. S in Lethbridge – kicked off sales of recreational cannabis, the company reported Tuesday.

"As pandemic-related restrictions ease in Ontario, we look forward to ramping up our growth in Canada's largest province with additional store openings expected very soon," said Raj Grover, president and CEO of the Calgary-based company.

Unity Rd. Opens First U.S. Dispensary Franchise In Boulder, Colorado

Unity Rd., the cannabis dispensary franchise from Item 9 Labs Corp. (OTCQX:INLB), announced the launch of its first franchise shop in Boulder, Colorado on Tuesday.

The franchise is owned and operated by the Boulder-based father-son-team Bruce and Nate Wetzel.

Unity Rd.'s chief franchise officer Mike Weinberger said they have been waiting for this moment for years.

"We founded Unity Rd. – a cannabis dispensary franchise – with the mission of keeping dispensary ownership and the wealth that comes along with it, local," Weinberger explained.

Nate Wetzel said that teaming up with Unity Rd. saved them from the "school of hard knocks" and digging into cannabis franchises.

"We felt most comfortable with Unity Rd," Wetzel said, adding that its team has "a depth of history on both the retail and cultivation side with awards to back them up."

In addition, the cannabis dispensary franchise plans to further expand its presence in the country through corporate acquisitions and new license opportunities.

Deep Six CBD Opens Two New Stores In Pennsylvania And Virginia

Deep Six CBD is cutting the ribbon at two new stores on Friday, July 2.

Situated at Park City Center in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, and Lynnhaven Mall in Virginia Beach, Virginia, the new shops are offering Delta 8 THC and CBD products.

The company disclosed that all Deep Six stores will host a Buy One Get One 50% Off Sale over the holiday weekend, “celebrating the Fourth of July and this grand opening.”

Highway Horticulture Opens Its Pot Shop In Cassopolis, Michigan

Michigan-based vertically integrated cannabis company Highway Horticulture announced Thursday the grand opening of its first retail cannabis store.

Sunset Coast Provisions is located at 980 East State Street in Cassopolis, in the southwest corner of Michigan’s Lower Peninsula in the Diamond Lake vicinity.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for Friday, July 2.

The store will offer both medical and recreational cannabis products.

“Our team can’t wait to introduce the unique Sunset Coast retail experience to both locals and visitors who share our love of the Michigan coastline and the belief that cannabis is an amazing plant that can add immensely to the enjoyment of life,” Highway Horticulture and Sunset Coast Provisions co-founder Nick Sayers, said.

Planet 13 Debuts In California With Planet 13 Orange County SuperStore In Santa Ana

Vertically integrated cannabis company Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (CSE:PLTH) (OTCQB:PLNHF) has opened its Planet 13 Orange County SuperStore at 3400 W Warner Ave in Santa Ana, California.

The grand opening ceremony took place at the new SuperStore on Thursday, July 1.

"We launched Planet 13 in Las Vegas with the goal of creating the most immersive, interactive and experiential retail experience in the Cannabis industry at our world's largest dispensary, and we believe we succeeded in that goal," Larry Scheffler, co-CEO of Planet 13, told Benzinga. "We have now brought that successful model to the next biggest market in our sites, opening our first California SuperStore near the major tourist attractions in Santa Ana where we have incorporated unique entertainment features with a California vibe. Orange County is home to 3 million people and has another 50 million visitors each year, making it a massive opportunity for consumer-focused cannabis brands. Our Planet 13 brand is synonymous with an exceptional customer experience with a focus on extensive product selection and world-class customer service."

Native Nations Cannabis Dispensary Opens In Flandreau As South Dakota Kicks Off Sales Of Legal Medical Marijuana

To celebrate the first day of medical cannabis legalization, a tribal-owned dispensary in South Dakota kicked off sales on Thursday, July 1, the Argus Leader reported.

The Native Nations' cannabis dispensary is owned and operated by the Flandreau Santee Sioux tribe.

With a tribal-issued medical marijuana ID card, patients can purchase products at the Flandreau dispensary. In addition, the Tribe will honor medical marijuana cards from other states.

“It’s pretty exciting, it’s been a long process, roller coaster of emotions, and a process to get to this point, we are excited that it is going, and we are able to provide medicine for people,” Tony Reider, Santee Sioux tribe president, said.

The Cannabis Outlet Opens Its Doors In Portsmouth And Skooma Opens CBD Dispensary In Charlottesville As Laws In Virginia Change

The Cannabis Outlet, a new shop co-owned by state Sen. Louise Lucas, opened Thursday in Portsmouth, Virginia – the first day of recreational marijuana legalization in the Southern state.

The new shop sells a variety of CBD products, WAVY reports.

Cultivating up to four cannabis plants per household and possessing up to one ounce for adults over 21 is now allowed in Virginia, which is just steps away from full legalization. However, marijuana sales are still illegal in the commonwealth.

“We want to make sure that part of this process is to educate people on the dos and the don’ts of the usage of marijuana. We’re not going to … let them leave here without making sure they understand what the law really says,” Sen. Lucas said.

Separately, Skooma cut the ribbon on a boutique CBD dispensary in Charlottesville on Thursday.

The new store is a boutique CBD dispensary at the moment though owner David Treccariche now intends to sell marijuana as well once retail becomes legal, NBC29 writes.

“Everything here is going to have analysis, which breaks down the different cannabinoids, any form of materials or matters in it,” Treccariche said. “If it doesn’t meet a certain criteria or standard, we don’t carry it. It’s just as simple as that.”

