IM Cannabis Clinical Survey Reports Efficacy Of Its-Branded Stains For Conditions Such As PTSD, Insomnia, Back Pain, IBS

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ: IMCC) (CSE:IMCC) released promising results Thursday of a survey that evaluated the effectiveness of seven company-branded medical cannabis strains in treating seven health conditions.

What Happened

An Israel-based multi-country cannabis operator, IM Cannabis (IMC), enabled this clinical survey that was conducted by an independent contract research organization, Medicanl Ltc., in 2020 and included 652 participants ages 19 to 86, who consumed medical cannabis for an average of five years.

The survey examined the effectiveness of cannabis strains on the following seven conditions: neuropathic pain, back pain, oncology, insomnia, rheumatoid arthritis, inflammatory bowel diseases, and post-traumatic stress disorder.

IMC's branded strains whose efficacy in treating these conditions was evaluated to ascertain the long-term efficacy included Roma, Ela, DQ, London, Paris, Pandora's Box and Tel Aviv. The survey used U.S. Food and Drug Administration-validated online questionnaires.

Why It Matters And Key Findings

IMC, with operations in Israel, Germany and Canada, noted that the collected data will be used to help patients and physicians in medical markets across the world to develop the best cannabis-based therapies for these conditions.

The most important findings include the following:

81% of patients suffering from rheumatoid arthritis reported improvement;

At least 60% of oncology patients stated better overall health on the Patient Global Impression of Change scale;

Around 60% of those suffering from neuropathic pain recorded improved symptoms;

58% of patients with back pain also stated improvement of their symptoms;

At least 42% of PTSD patients stated an improvement in their PTSD scale, which is measured by the PCL-5 questionnaire;

stated an improvement in their PTSD scale, which is measured by the PCL-5 questionnaire; 38% of those patients dealing with insomnia stated better sleep quality as per the Pittsburgh Sleep Quality Index;

In regards to the strains, the survey revealed that IM Cannabis’ Pandora’s Box strain was effective in decreasing appetite in patients, while all seven company-branded strains helped with sleep quality and patient’s sense of calm, happiness and libido improvement.

What’s more, no adverse events were reported in relation to the usage of IMC's strains.

The findings of the survey have not yet gone through peer review, which implies that further data or research is necessary to confirm the data.

‘Just Scratching The Surface’

"While medical cannabis' overall therapeutic benefits are well-known and documented, science is still just scratching the surface in terms of the global medical community fully understanding and realizing cannabinoids' potential in treating various health conditions," said Dr. David Meiri, Head of the Laboratory of Cancer Biology and Cannabinoid Research at Technion, Israel Institute of Technology.

"The availability of the data collected and extracted from these types of clinical surveys, which are based on FDA-validated questionnaires, despite not being peer-reviewed or derived from full-scale clinical trials, can help physicians and patients to better utilize and fine-tune the appropriate cannabis therapy for their specific medical conditions," Meiri said.

Oren Shuster, CEO of IMC noted that because the company has been operating in the medical cannabis sphere for more than 10 years, it was able to gather this vital data directly from patients, with whom it has established a long-standing relationship.

"Rooted in hard science and research, IMC leverages this data to ensure that its patients across international markets are receiving high-quality cannabis products that are best-suited for their needs," Shuster concluded.

Price Action

IM Cannabis shares closed Thursday market session 1.97% lower at $5.47 per share.