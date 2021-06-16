Weedmaps Cannabis Co. Debuts On Nasdaq After Merger With Spike Silver Acquisition Corp

Cannabis tech firm WM Holding Company, LLC (WMH) known for its Weedmaps brand, is now trading on the Nasdaq. The milestone was made possible by the company’s completion of its previously announced merger with investment management firm Silver Spike Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SSPK).

The completed deal, which received unanimous approval from Silver Spike’s board, began trading on the Nasdaq under the MAPS ticker at Wednesday's opening bell.

WMH CEO Chris Beals said the combination should further advance the company's mission to "power a transparent and inclusive global cannabis economy, further solidify our position as a leading technology platform to the cannabis industry, and accelerate our growth."

Scott Gordon, Silver Spike's CEO and chairman, added that the deal helps further establish Weedmaps as a leader in online listings for consumers and companies.

"WMH is uniquely positioned to deliver on its vision of helping licensed cannabis businesses thrive while driving growth and returns for shareholders," Gordon said.

Image source: Company press release