Eric Adams, Andrew Yang Express Cannabis Concerns During NYC's Mayoral Debate Before Early Voting Begins

The New York City mayoral primaries are fast approaching, with early voting starting Saturday, June 12. The Democratic primary, essentially a race for mayor in the Democrat-heavy city, is heating up.

On Thursday, the five candidates leading in the polls took part in one more debate before citizens begin casting their ranked-choice ballots.

Brooklyn Borough President and former NYPD Captain Eric Adams struck a bold stance during Thursday night's debate, stating his concerns over second-hand cannabis smoke. He also called for additional regulations.

Adams said he was concerned over the marijuana legalization law in general, expressing apprehension over diminished judgment in consumers and the rollout of the marketplace.

He called for additional instructions, particularly around the issue of exposing children to second-hand cannabis smoke.

Andrew Yang, former presidential candidate, joined Adams in supporting cannabis smoking bans in the city's several hundred housing complexes.

"Families should not be in a position where they're concerned about the impact of second-hand smoke if they're just walking in their own apartment building taking their kid to school," said Yang, who supports cannabis legalization.

The other leading candidates in the race, which include civil rights attorney Maya Wiley, former NYC sanitation commissioner Kathryn Garcia and former comptroller Scott Stringer, all agreed that the city should regulate indoor public cannabis consumption as it does with tobacco smoke.

Yang called for designated cannabis consumption areas.

The Latest Polls

The race could go to any of the five contenders at the debate.

Poll numbers are tightening, with Maya Wiley's prospects heating up on the heels of endorsements from progressive lawmakers, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

In recent days, Wiley has vaulted from fifth to second place in the polls, though Adams remains in the lead.

The last day to vote in New York's primary is June 22.

Photo source: CBS News/YouTube