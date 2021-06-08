fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.16
336.44
+ 0.05%
DIA
-0.31
346.90
-0.09%
SPY
+ 0.11
422.08
+ 0.03%
TLT
+ 0.98
138.49
+ 0.7%
GLD
-0.60
178.47
-0.34%

Acreage Holdings Founder Kevin Murphy Launches $125M Cannabis REIT

byAndrew Ward
June 8, 2021 4:05 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Acreage Holdings Founder Kevin Murphy Launches $125M Cannabis REIT

Private equity firm Viridescent Capital Partners and its affiliate Viridescent Management LLC announced the closing of more than $125 million on its mREIT, Viridescent Realty Trust (VRT).

Acreage Holdings Inc.'s (OTC:ACRDF) founder, Kevin Murphy, launched Viridescent Capital Partners in 2020. He serves as the company's founder and chief investment officer.

VRT plans to serve as an addition to Viridescent's two decades of experience in cannabis operations and investment. The parent company has an additional 60 years of experience in asset management, capital markets and structured credit.

The mREIT will focus on senior secured loans for established cannabis brands, handling the process from origination to management.

In a press release, Murphy said that the company is excited to pursue cannabis real estate, believing the space is attractive for investors.

He credited the team's market experience and focus, adding, "we believe the VRT mREIT fits right into Viridescent's wheelhouse."

Details regarding VRT's next steps were not announced.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Penny Stocks Markets

Related Articles

The Week In Cannabis: Trulieve's $2.1B Acquisition, New ETF, Earnings, Federal Legalization And More

In a week of big M&A news and mixed earnings reports, cannabis stocks traded mostly down. read more

Acreage Achieves Positive EBITDA In Q1, Posts 58% Revenue Growth

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (CSE: ACRG)(OTCQX: ACRDF) posted its first-quarter unaudited financial results on Monday. The New York-based company reported achieving $38.4 million in consolidated revenue in the first three months of 2021, representing a 58% year-over-year and 22% sequential growth. read more

The Week In Cannabis: New York's Impending Legalization, Major Earnings Reports, Mexico Delays, And More

Cannabis stocks traded down this week despite a series of good news. Over the last five trading days of this week: read more

Earnings Roundup: Acreage Q4 Revenue Increases 50% YoY, Curaleaf Touts Record Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA

Acreage Reports 55% YoY Increase In Revenue read more