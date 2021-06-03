Is Biden's Nominee To Lead The DEA For Or Against Cannabis Legalization? Cory Booker Claims Milgram Will Help End The War On Drugs

When President Joe Biden announced his plan in April to nominate former New Jersey attorney general Anne Milgram to become head of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), quite a few eyebrows collectively shot up, not in a good way.

Now, pro-cannabis legalization Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) is throwing his support behind Biden’s nominee, claiming Milgram will help end the war on drugs, which begs a question: Does Milgram actually support cannabis legalization initiatives?

The conflict lies in the fact that Milgram has never, at least recently, provided any clear information on her stance regarding cannabis legalization. In fact, she's indicated on more than one occasion that she opposes even modest reforms such as state-level efforts to decriminalize marijuana, though she once described a New Jersey medical cannabis bill as “workable.”

Nevertheless, Booker introduced Milgram at a Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing last week as someone who inspires hope for the future, reports Marijuana Moment.

“She is someone that gives me hope about our country, that we cannot be chained to the drug war policies of the past, but find ways that actually produce evidence-based results," Booker said. "I am so confident in her leadership—not just because of the pattern of her career of success after success and successful innovation after pioneering triumph—but I know her as a person. I know her character. I know her core. She is an extraordinary American.”

Though Biden has historically opposed all forms of cannabis legalization, during his campaign he expressed tepid support for decriminalization, expungement and allowing states to set their own cannabis laws, none of which his administration has begun to tackle since he took office.

In that Booker is part of a congressional trio in charge of creating legislation to federally legalize cannabis, one wonders if Milgram confided to the senator that her staunch anti-cannabis stance has softened.

Photo by David Gabrić on Unsplash