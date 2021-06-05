Can CBD Treat Depression?

Besides treating gastrointestinal inflammation and pain, CBD may also help treat particular psychological conditions, such as anxiety and depression.

Cannabidiol (CBD) is one of at least 144 cannabinoids found in the cannabis plant. Unlike delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), which is another well-known cannabinoid, CBD has no intoxicating effects.

CBD acquired from hemp has different effects than marijuana because of its lack of an ability to produce a “high,” unlike THC. Legally, delta-9 THC cannot be present in any chemical entities in quantities of more than 0.3 percent on a dry weight basis. Hemp contains less than this amount of THC, while marijuana has a greater concentration.

Effects of CBD on the Brain

Before understanding the effects of CBD, we have to learn about an important system in our body known as the ECS, or endocannabinoid system. It is a critical system that helps the body maintain homeostasis (i.e. balance).

CBD supports the ECS to work more efficiently. Furthermore, some researchers have found that CBD is effective in reducing symptoms of both anxiety and depression. CBD works to ease these symptoms by binding to the CB1 receptor, one of the key receptors in the ECS.

Another anxiety and stress blocker which helps calm the neurons is known as gamma-Aminobutyric acid, or GABA. Some researchers agree that CBD is able to help reduce neuronal excitability. If you have a prescription from your doctor, you can look at CBD edibles UK for resources.

There is promising evidence that indicates that CBD is capable of reducing symptoms of depression in animals. However, studies have not been as clear about its effect on humans, although CBD is gaining popularity as a treatment for depression and anxiety.

Does CBD Have Any Actual Effect on Anxiety and Depression?

Some of us assume that anxiety and depression are essentially the same, but they are quite different disorders. Anxiety is characterized by chronic worry, nervousness, and fear, while depression revolves more around sadness, numbness, or a loss of interest in normal activities or hobbies.

Research indicates that CBD may have a positive influence on insomnia, mood disorders, and pain. It may also be useful for acne and neurological disorders like epilepsy and multiple sclerosis. If you have one of these conditions and would like to track your response to CBD, consider The CBD Jotter.

Some patients who are suffering from depression may also develop social phobias as well, facing difficulties with social events such as public speaking or attending parties. CBD can be used to improve such panic disorders and phobias by decreasing the functioning of the amygdala. However, it’s important to note that research on the effects produced by cannabinoids is still ongoing and evolving.

Who Can Consume CBD and Who Can’t?

Before consuming CBD, you should consult with your medical health specialist or primary care physician. CBD may help with some psychological difficulties, but it is important to adhere to any directions offered by your care provider.

Most Effective Forms of CBD

Tinctures or Oils

Not all CBD extracts are produced in the same way; one of the most recommended forms of CBD is in an oil or tincture. A tincture is an alcohol-based solution consumed sublingually, ensuring quick absorption and proper distribution of the cannabinoids throughout the body.

With tinctures, the medicine passes through the gut and may be destroyed by the gastrointestinal system before it can be effective. Because of that, medical experts often suggest consuming CBD as edibles. However, the effectiveness of CBD edibles may differ from person to person based on their metabolism and other factors.

Vaping

Some medical professionals recommend that patients who require immediate relief vape CBD through a dry herb vaporizer. Through this method, dry CBD flowers are vaporized and inhaled. However, vaping has recently come under scrutiny because of health issues that some users have suffered.

Safe Consumption Dosages

One of the interesting facts about CBD is that there is no exact amount that can be considered ideal. Given that the effects of CBD differ from person to person, there is no way to tell beforehand which dosage is correct for you. The same response has been noticed among animals as well.

Most experts agree that regular consumption of CBD may work more efficiently than occasional use. Like most medicine, CBD may require time to produce desired effects; however, some patients feel relief after a single treatment.

No matter how immediate the reaction, a patient should start to consume CBD at a minimum dosage, which can be increased if you or your medical professional deem it potentially worthwhile. This ensures a higher likelihood of effective treatment while causing the least number of side effects. It is highly recommended not to consume CBD without advisement. Consult with your doctor to develop the best treatment plan for you.

Possible Reactions and Side Effects of CBD

Like many other medications, side effects of CBD have also been noticed in some cases. These can include:

Diarrhea

Fatigue

Poor appetite

Another possible problem is reactions with other medications. Migraine, heartburn, and hypertension medication can potentially cause such reactions. Consult with your doctor about possible negative interactions with other medications you are taking.

Many medical schools have not yet started to teach their students about CBD and other cannabinoids. Moreover, many physicians are still unaware of the effects and usage of medical cannabis. However, many integrative and holistic physicians who deal with phytomedicines have clear knowledge about CBD and would be happy to help you explore your options.