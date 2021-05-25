fbpx
Video: Benzinga Cannabis Insider 5/25 Ft. Jason Wilson of ETF Managers Group And Andrew Thut of 4Front Ventures

byJose Rodrigo Safdiye
May 25, 2021 5:49 pm
Video: Benzinga Cannabis Insider 5/25 Ft. Jason Wilson of ETF Managers Group And Andrew Thut of 4Front Ventures

Benzinga’s Cannabis Insider is a live daily show for cannabis investors.
On Tuesday’s show, hosts Patrick Lane and Javier Hasse invited Andrew Thut, CIO at 4Front Ventures (OTC:FFNTF) and Jason Wilson, cannabis research and banking expert from ETF Managers Group.
While the medical marijuana market offers strong short-term income potential, the recreational side continues to attract investors as more states pass legislation.

Meet The Hosts:

