Cannabis Beverage Maker BevCanna Inks Supply Deal With VIVO's Subsidiary To Infuse Vertosa's Emulsions Into Its Products

BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE:BEV) (OTCQB:BVNNF), a producer of cannabis beverages, teamed up with VIVO Cannabis Inc.’s (TSX:VIVO) subsidiary ABcann Medicinals Inc. to enhance its cannabis-infused beverages.

Under the cannabis supply deal, BevCanna agreed to infuse Vertosa cannabis emulsions into select in-house and white-label products, such as the Keef Brands line that is poised to hit shelves in Canada this summer.

BevCanna will utilize Vertosa’s pre-suspended, water-compatible solutions to boost flavor and accelerate the onset time of its cannabis-infused products to eight minutes, on average.

Keef Brands, the “highest-grossing cannabis beverage company in the U.S.,” according to BevCanna, acquired an equity position in the company in December.

Melise Panetta, president of BevCanna, said Wednesday that BevCanna’s team is “working closely” with Vertosa and ABcann teams to create a myriad of cannabis beverages.

“This emulsion technology will be game-changing in its ability to accelerate onset time and enhance the sensory experience of our cannabis-infused beverages, among other benefits,” Panetta explained.

The Vancouver-based company recently inked a supply deal with Nextleaf Solutions Ltd. (CSE:OILS) (OTCQB:OILFF) and opted to utilize Nextleaf’s RAPID Emulsion Technology by OILS™ THC and CBD concentrate in producing its in-house branded and white-label products.

In February, BevCanna closed the acquisition of the beverage developer and manufacturer Naturo Group Investments Inc. after months of negotiations.

The transaction boosted BevCanna's balance sheet with over $55 million in assets.

Photo by Kimzy Nanney on Unsplash