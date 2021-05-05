Tamerlane Trading's New Online Cannabis Marketplace To Promote 'Transparency And Trust'

Tamerlane Trading confirmed Tuesday it launched an online quality-verified marketplace for wholesale and bulk cannabis, calling the move the first and only cannabis marketplace of its kind in the world.

Backing that claim, Tamerlane called the new marketplace the first online platform with graded products verified by third-party cannabis experts that offer “thousands of pounds and millions of dollars worth of product.”

As part of the company’s goal to promote transparency and trust on its platform, Tamerlane Trading marketplace offers the following:

Certificate of grade

Trading liquidity

Quality verification for listed material

A vast network of local buyers and suppliers

Satisfaction ratings for both buyers and sellers

Built-in personalized sourcing and sales agents

Detailed filters

“The cannabis industry lacks trust and transparency. Wholesale buyers and suppliers want and benefit from quality verification and grading,” said Jhavid Mohseni, CEO of Tamerlane Trading. “We created an open marketplace where graded inventory leads to a 90% reduction in returns, allowing buyers to trust their orders will arrive correctly, and suppliers to leverage the value of their product and access developed sales channels.”

Furthermore, Tamerlane Trading marketplace plans to utilize artificial intelligence and machine learning to enable organized buying and selling operations. Additional future integrations will include automated auctions and tokenized Certificates of Grade (COG) from grading partner Big Tree Grading with crypto-token standards.

The Tamerlane Marketplace will provide access to networks of independent sourcing and sales agents, grading specialists and consultants, while informing and empowering stakeholders in the decision making process, as well as providing real-time industry insights, integrated purchase and sales agreements, according to a company statement.

