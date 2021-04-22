This Offseason, NFL Players Can Truly Enjoy Smoking Pot For The First Time

The National Football League officially commenced this 420 holiday with its new drug policy that excludes cannabis testing during the offseason, reported High Times.

This is the first time that players in the league won’t have to worry about smoking pot and passing the random drug test. At least, until the preseason.

The new Collective Bargaining Agreement was negotiated and established last year, removing THC from the list of substances for which the players are being tested in the offseason.

See Also: Former Detroit Lions Calvin Johnson, Rob Sims Discuss Cannabis, Ending The Stigma And The NFL's Stance

“Marijuana test is truly a ‘discipline test’ for NFL players now. They know exactly when it happens — between the start of training camp and the 1st preseason game,” Boston Globe NFL reporter Ben Volin wrote in a tweet. “All they need to do is stay clean for a few weeks, pass their test, and they can light up the rest of the season.”

Players are still going to be tested for substances like cocaine, opiates and amphetamines.

Last year, NFL Players Association and the league agreed to examine the potential use of cannabis by players to help alleviate the pain. The NHL Alumni Association partnered with Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) to study the efficacy of cannabinoids in the treatment of post-concussion neurological disorders.

Photo by Adrian Curiel on Unsplash