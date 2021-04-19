How To Watch Weedmaps' 'Even Higher Together' Virtual Event Ft. Snoop Dogg & A$AP Rocky This 4/20

This article was originally published on Weedmaps, and appears here with permission.

This year's 4/20 virtual celebration is only a few days away! “Even Higher Together: Virtual 420 Celebration” will be hosted by none other than Snoop Dogg himself and will include musical performances from headliners A$AP Rocky and Jhené Aiko, along with appearances by Wiz Khalifa, Mike Tyson, G-Eazy, Rebelution's Eric Rachmany, Berner, The Alchemist, TOKiMONSTA, Ms. Pat, Too $hort, Jaleel White, Bam Marley, and more.

Like last year's virtual event, we're expecting to have a jam-packed day of music, comedy, and engaging conversations about cannabis. Here's everything you need to know about joining us this Tuesday, April 20.

When and where do I watch it?

When: April 20, 2021 1:00 p.m. PDT. This will be a one-day-only event that will not be replayed (so don't miss out!).

April 20, 2021 1:00 p.m. PDT. This will be a one-day-only event that will not be replayed (so don't miss out!). Where: Weedmaps' 420 webpage, click here to join the celebration.

Is there an entrance/viewing fee?

Nope. Viewers also don't need to register and there is no limit to the amount of people who can watch. Though there will be an age gate.

Who is performing?

Host: Snoop Dogg

In Tha Doggfather's own words: “Weedmaps' virtual 4/20 event is going to be phenomenal. Anything celebrating cannabis and the culture around it, you know I gotta be there. Cannabis brings people together and Weedmaps is doing just that. I'm also dropping my new album, From Tha Streets 2 Tha Suites on 4/20, to give my fans a little something to smoke to on this holiday, ya dig?”

Musical sets:

A$AP Rocky

Jhené Aiko

TOKiMONSTA

Rebelution's Eric Rachmany

Bam Marley

Diamond Supply Co. x WM 420 Cypher

From the Diamond Supply Co. skatepark in downtown Los Angeles, and featuring beats from producer The Alchemist, Wiz Khalifa will host a skate, rap, and smoke session with the Taylor Gang and pro skaters.

Wiz Khalifa

The Alchemist

Berner

Rapsody

Mick Jenkins

Sk8

Young Deji

Fedd the God

Chevy Woods

Problem

Setting the Mood

G-Eazy will set the mood with this segment highlighting his approach to self-care, the goods that bring him comfort, and his Flower Shop brand.

Cooking with Nikki

Chef Nikki is back and this time she's bringing friends to the infused brunch.

Chef Nikki

Mike Tyson

Jaleel White

Too $hort

Comedy

Ms. Pat

Too $hort

Hot Minute Challenge (joint rolling challenge)

Lunita

Lizzy Jeff

Queen Cyn

Last Prisoner Project Justice Session

Organized by WM TEAL (Together for Equity, Access & Legalization) and the Last Prisoner Project and moderated by rapper and activist Talib Kweli, a panel of activists will discuss the importance of criminal justice reform, decarceration, and equity in cannabis for Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) communities.

The panel includes:

Talib Kweli

Corvain Cooper

Stephanie Shepard

M1 of dead prez

Donte Westmoreland

Evelyn LaChapelle

