NBA Legend John Salley Joins One World Pharma's Board Of Advisors

NBA champion, television host and actor John Salley has joined One World Pharma Inc. (OTC:OWPC).

Salley agreed to serve on the board of advisors of the Las Vegas-based pharmaceutical company, which is under the helm of Isiah Thomas, the former Detroit Pistons player-turned-entrepreneur.

The board is led by Minyon Moore, one of the 100 most powerful women in Washington according to Washington Magazine.

Salley played in the NBA for 15 years and was the first player to win four championships with three different teams. He was best known as a member of the Detroit Piston “Bad Boys.”

“John was not just my teammate on one of the most successful championship teams in NBA history, he is a creative executive with an incredible history of winning in sports, entertainment, and more,” Thomas said Monday.

Salley is also a seasoned cannabis expert, having launched Deuces22, his own brand. Apart from being Budtrader’s advisory member, he also has an ownership stake in Greenspace Labs, a cannabis testing company.

“I’ve watched with interest since Isiah first came on board with One World Pharma and noted with admiration how he has steered the company to the broader opportunities within the cannabis industry and done so with a model grounded in socially conscious business practices,” Salley said.

Photo by Esteban Lopez on Unsplash