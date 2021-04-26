The Importance Of Luxury Design In The Cannabis Space

As cannabis legalization spreads across the country, cannabis advocates patiently await and passionately fight for federal resolution. Meanwhile, in states where cannabis has already become legal, activists and companies are working on its “normalization.”

Due to the stigma that has been tied to cannabis for a very long time, the industry is still not widely accepted as something normal, or natural.

It's no wonder that it often lacks a touch of elegance and luxury.

The Missing Piece: Precisely this “sophistication shortage” in the space inspired a fashion industry veteran, Armen Gregorian to become part of it. Gregorian, who is in his 60s, is an entrepreneur, co-owner and ex-CEO of Twelfth Street by Cynthia Vincent, and also a former CEO of women’s ready-to-wear brand A.L.C.

“After copious amounts of research both in-person and online, I found that the accessories department of cannabis was lacking. Subsequently, looking at the enormous success of Beboe’s products, I knew that there was a market of luxurious cannabis users,” Gregorian told Benzinga.

This is how his new cannabis label, dubbed Mae as “Mind at Ease” was born. It features smoking accessories and luxury products, designed by Joe Doucet, famous for his collaborations with Mont Blanc, Reebok, TokyoBike and his COVID-19-era face shield.

Mae’s flagship line brings cannabis oil and CBD oil vaporizers, cartridges and micro THC and CBD vaporizers. The label prides itself on offering odorless cartridges, and memorable design.

Gregorian thought there is a great need for "luxury design in this space because people are more likely to be attracted to the general idea of it."

"Combining cannabis, something society has deemed inherently bad for years, with the feeling of luxury and sleekness has the ability to evolve the sentiment around cannabis completely," he said.

Can Luxury Design Really Help Break The Stigma Around Cannabis? "With Mae's luxurious feel, I'm hoping people will actually be proud of the products they buy and will want to show them off, rather than stash them away in a drawer somewhere."

Progress has already been made, according to Gregorian, as we can see young celebrities openly using CBD products.

“This is just one step closer to having different variations of cannabis widely accepted in the U.S. market," Gregorian said.

Gregorian’s entry into the space came almost accidentally, as he first planned to retire after selling A.L.C. shares back in 2015. Everything came about when his daughter suggested he try to replace his wine drinking habit, with something healthier, like smoking cannabis.

Although he wasn't completely new to the experience, as he was an avid supporter and user back in the late 1970s, Gregorian was surprised to discover that cannabis nowadays boasts much higher levels of THC, making it much stronger than it once was.

What’s more important, Gregorian also quickly find out that “the accessory vertical of cannabis was completely unoccupied,” and he felt the need to do something about it.

He decided to use decades of experience in luxury fashion in the new space – cannabis: "I want to do for cannabis what Dunhill did for cigarettes."

Fashion Versus Cannabis Industry, ‘Constantly Changing Market’: As it turns out, these two industries have some similarities.

“Something both fashion and cannabis have in common is a constantly changing market," said Gregorian. "As with everything, consumers dictate what is trending and popular. Fashion designers and cannabis companies have to transform to what their customers are willing to buy."

"In another way, this is also their main difference. Cannabis will always be cannabis, everything around it can change, whether that’s cannabis accessories or the perceptions around it. With fashion, gatekeepers are always morphing the industry and trends depending on what consumers will ideally flock to."

Gregorian looks forward to seeing Mae products in people’s homes everywhere, as the legalization spreads throughout the country.

“Fashion labels will be more keen on collaborating with cannabis brands, and the big conglomerates like LVMH and Kering will be looking to purchase successful cannabis labels living in the luxury space.”

The company is preparing the launch of its new pipe and has plans to expand its portfolio with new meticulously designed accessories. Its most sought-after product is a palm battery.

“It provides consumers with the most luxurious vaping experience on the market. Our palm battery is like a piece of jewelry — it’s beautiful and gives you a nice, clean high.”

Courtesy Image