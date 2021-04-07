Aleafia Expands In Canada Rec Market, Launches Divvy Cannabis Brand

Aleafia Health Inc. (TSX:AH) (OTCQX:ALEAF) has launched a new everyday cannabis brand, dubbed Divvy.

The new brand portfolio consists of five dried flower and pre-roll SKUs, including three distinct 12 x 0.35g pre-roll multipacks.

Sunday Market

Divvy is part of Aleafia’s new house of brands, Sunday Market, launched in the adult-use market in February.

It is the second brand the Toronto company opted to introduce under the Sunday Market brand family, following the launch of THC soft chews under the edibles brand Bogart’s Kitchen in March.

“We continue our entrance into the adult-use market in a meaningful way with our Sunday Market brand family, targeting our key competitive advantages,” the company’s CEO Geoffrey Benic said Wednesday.

“With Divvy, the proposition for frequent cannabis consumers is based on quality, price point, and a product that is environmentally sustainable, both in its cultivation and packaging,” he added.

The company plans to expand the Divvy offering, by adding new cultivars as well as non-flower formats.

Benic recently disclosed that the company's “expanded product portfolio is having an immediate impact, with record quarterly revenue and strong sequential growth in our priority adult-use, medical and international cannabis sales.”

According to its latest earnings report, Aleafia saw a sequential increase of 501% in net medical cannabis revenue in the fourth quarter. In 2020, cannabis net revenue amounted to $41 million.

Photo source: Aleafia Health Inc.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.