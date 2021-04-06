Colorado Cannabis Pioneer Maggie's Farm Celebrates 10 Years, Offers Gifts To Customers

Colorado-based organic cannabis brand Maggie’s Farm will mark its 10th anniversary this year with a 10-day celebration starting April 11.

All seven Maggie’s Farms retail stores will offer limited-edition commemorative merchandise, special brand discounts and educational services, such as the beneficial characteristics of terpenes and advice on organic home growing, collaborating with Wana Brands, The Clear and #SaveTheTerps advocate Boveda to highlight the specifics of outdoor craft cannabis growing.

The company will also give away 2,000 seed packages each day. On April 20, the final day, the first 100 customers in each store will receive a gift.

Maggie’s Farm is Clean Green Certified, serving both medical and adult-use markets.

“Over the last 10 years, we’ve been inspired and humbled by the support of our deeply loyal Maggie’s Farm customers,” Bill Conkling, CEO and founder of the brand stated. “Our mission is to be good stewards to the land and sustainably grow cannabis that meets the many needs of the patients and adult-use customers we serve. We feel lucky to have seen approximately three million sales over the past decade. Now’s our opportunity to give back.”

(Photo by Shane Rounce on Unsplash)

