3 Long-Term Cannabis Stocks To Buy In A Market Crash

The Cannabis industry is growing in value exponentially. In 2016, cannabis represented $6 billion, and now the expected valuation in 2025 is $50 billion.

The natural foods and products’ trends coupled with the ever-growing list of states that have now legalized cannabis have resulted in a financial boom like no other. People and businesses everywhere are eager to own their cannabis stores or, the very least, own cannabis stocks.

If you’d like to jump into this modern-day Gold Rush, then Cannabis stocks should be on your radar. From mom-and-pop stores opening doors across the US to significant corporations investing their money in cannabis-infused food, drinks, and more, the Cannabis industry is the most exciting new segment in a century. There are various edibles, locally grown strains, and variety of shrooms available, but Cannabis is on everyone’s lips.

Currently, seventeen states in the US have legalized medical marijuana, and five more are poised to vote on this issue. On the federal level, Congress submitted legislation to legalize Cannabis and delete records of anyone arrested for possession of marijuana before its legalization.

Simultaneously, cannabis stocks are popping up all over Wall Street. Though there will still be some bumps in the road as more states legalize cannabis, financial experts predict Cannabis stocks will be a win-win for any investor that does the homework.

The stock market has been on a roller coaster ride for many months, with an upswing currently underway. But a crash is always just around the corner, so figuring out when to buy stocks when they hit a low or even before they reach their remarkable high sticker price is vital for your success.

Here are three long-term Cannabis Stocks to buy in a Market Crash.

Green Thumb Industries (OTC:GTBIF)

As any seasoned investor knows, it’s always wise to diversify. This well-diversified stock created a cannabis company with a strong footprint in the two major segments of Cannabis usage: consumer and pharmaceutical.

Green Thumbs Industries is not only a renowned, long-time Cannabis provider but is also developing Cannabis-based products for both recreational and medical usage. This Chicago-based Cannabis company saw its shares drop about 24 percent last year. Still, some heavy hitters in stock predictions, such as Glenn Mattson, report this stock should grow significantly in the long run.

Here’s why. Illinois just legalized Cannabis, and Green Thumb reported $161 million in sales in 2020, with forty-one stores operating in the state. Green Thumb reported their earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization as $14.1 million in their last quarter alone. Moreover, the Green Thumb stock is also expected to hit the total sales value of Cannabis in Illinois hit $2.5 million.

Fire & Flower Holdings (OTC:FLWPF)

A newly minted licensing agreement between Fire & Flower Holdings, including its subsidiary Hifyre and point of sale (POS) firm Cova Software Solutions, was reached in January 2021. Cova is already in use by more than five hundred Cannabis stores in both the US and Canada. The new licensing deal means customers in both countries can now purchase products via the Hifyre digital platform. This modern POS system includes programs such as “Spark Perks'' and “Fastlane” that are a one-stop hub for clicking and collecting Cannabis.

In Canada, Hifyre is already famous for being the best Cannabis digital retail platform. Wall Street expert David Kideckel predicts this stock will grow up to 320 percent over the next year. Fire & Flower Holdings is a stock with all the bells and whistles of a hi-tech delivery system married to the natural, branded benefits of a renowned cannabis grower.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH)

The medical health benefits of cannabis are well known, and pharmaceutical companies are poised to become the go-to source for new biopharma medicines. GW Pharmaceuticals is known as a leader in plant-based cannabinoid therapeutics.

Especially due to the global dangers of Opioid addiction, consumers everywhere are searching for more natural medicines to ease their pain. Cannabis is now one of the most popular ingredients for patients and giant pharmaceutical companies.

One of the most spectacular new drugs developed by GW Pharmaceuticals is Epidiolex, a therapy used for patients with seizures resulting from Lennox-Gastaut syndrome and Dravet Syndrome. Both of these syndromes are childhood-onset strains of epilepsy. Epidiolex is the first Cannabis drug to achieve FDA-approval.

Expect this stock to surge as pharmaceutical companies embrace adding natural, healing ingredients such as Cannabis to their products.

Takeaway

Afraid you don’t have enough cash to purchase Cannabis stocks? These three long-term Cannabis Stocks can assist you in buying some of the best cannabis stocks in a market crash. As cannabis continues to gain legal identity, these three stocks are sure to offer investors of all sizes an opportunity to invest in the hottest new stock segment in over a century.

