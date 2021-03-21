What Are The Best Jobs In The Cannabis Industry?
This decade is poised to be a roaring twenties for cannabis. On Election Day this year, voters in Arizona, Montana, New Jersey, and South Dakota all passed measures legalizing cannabis for recreational use. This now brings the total number of states with legal recreational cannabis to fifteen, plus the District of Columbia. There’s a strong likelihood that federal legalization will pass at some point in the 2020s, and if not, that more states will continue to legalize cannabis.
With all this positive traction on the legality of cannabis, have you ever thought about getting into the industry?
Perhaps you’d love to work in the cannabis space, but you don’t have a green thumb. That’s OK; many jobs do not directly involve working with the plant. Here are a few of our favorite options:
Accountant
Salary: $44,000 – $124,000
Recommended Certifications: CPA
Recommended Degree: Bachelor’s in Accounting
Recommended Skills:
- Analytical Skills
- Experience with Accounting Software
- Microsoft Office
Typical Responsibilities:
- Maintaining accurate financial records
- Managing money
- Navigating taxes
- Obtaining credit
- Processing payments
Digital Media Manager
Salary: $35,000 – $115,000
Recommended Degree: Bachelor’s in Communications, Marketing, or a related field
Recommended Skills:
- Interpersonal Communication
- Photography
- Strategic Thinking
- Videography
- Writing
Typical Responsibilities:
- Content Writing
- Digital Strategy Development
- Email Marketing
- Influencer Marketing
- Search Engine Optimization
- Social Media Management
- Web Analytics
Electrician
Salary: $33,000 – $97,000
Recommended Certifications: Electrician Journeyman License
Recommended Skills:
- Air Conditioning Maintenance and Repair
- Carpentry
- Heating Maintenance and Repair
- Hydraulics
- Mechanical Maintenance and Repair
- Plumbing
Typical Responsibilities:
- Diagnosing, troubleshooting, and repairing wiring, lighting, control systems, and motors
- Routine maintenance
- Upgrading infrastructure
Executive Assistant
Salary: $38,000 – $91,000
Recommended Degree: Bachelor’s in Business Administration or a related field
Recommended Skills:
- Interpersonal Communication
- Microsoft Office
- Organizational Skills
- Time Management
Typical Responsibilities:
- Bookkeeping
- Drafting business correspondence
- Office management
- Personal and business errands
- Research
Graphic Designer
Salary: $31,000 – $89,000
Recommended Degree: Bachelor’s in Graphic Design or a related field
Recommended Skills:
- Adobe Animate
- Adobe Illustrator
- Adobe InDesign
- Adobe Lightroom
- Adobe Photoshop
- Adobe Premiere Pro
Typical Responsibilities:
- Conceptualizing, designing, and improving logos
- Conceptualizing, designing, and improving marketing and advertising materials
- Conceptualizing, designing, and improving product labels
- Conceptualizing, designing, and improving website interfaces
Human Resources Manager
Salary: $68,000 – $206,000
Recommended Degree: Bachelor’s in Business or a related field
Recommended Skills:
- Google Docs
- Microsoft Office
- Problem Analysis and Resolution Skills
Typical Responsibilities:
- Administering benefit programs
- Conducting employee training
- Creating job postings
- Developing and communicating HR policies, procedures, programs, and laws
- Managing staff disciplinary issues
- Recruiting, hiring, and onboarding employees
IT Manager
Salary: $87,000 – $208,000
Recommended Degree: Bachelor’s in Information Technology
Recommended Skills:
- Active Directory
- Networking
- Virtualization
Typical Responsibilities:
- Analyzing and making recommendations for the improvement of current IT infrastructure and systems
- Ensuring security of data, network access, and backup systems
- Providing hardware, software, telecommunications, networking, and POS support
- Sourcing IT equipment
Lawyer
Salary: $60,000 – $208,000
Recommended Certifications: Active Member of Your State’s Bar
Recommended Degree: Juris Doctor in Law
Recommended Skills:
- Analytical Skills
- Interpersonal Communication
- Writing
Typical Responsibilities:
- Challenging state and federal prohibitions
- Drafting proposed legislation
- Regulatory research and analysis
- Structuring, drafting, and negotiating commercial agreements
Marketing Director
Salary: $71,000 – $208,000
Recommended Degree: Bachelor’s in Business, Marketing, or a related field
Recommended Skills:
- Media Buying
- Relationship Management
- Revenue Planning
- Strategic Thinking
- Written and Verbal Communication
Typical Responsibilities:
- Developing and implementing B2B, B2C, and wholesale strategies
- Establishing and maintaining relationships with influencers and key strategic partners
- Evaluating market research
- Overseeing brand launches
Paralegal
Salary: $32,000 – $83,000
Recommended Certifications: Paralegal Certificate
Recommended Degree: Bachelor’s in Paralegal Studies
Recommended Skills:
- Microsoft Office
- Organizational Skills
- Written and Verbal Communication
Typical Responsibilities:
- Communicating with governmental bodies about licensing matters
- Drafting, typing, editing, and proofreading legal documents
Production Manager
Salary: $65,000 – $176,000
Recommended Degree: Bachelor’s in Business Management or a related field
Recommended Skills:
- Leadership and Motivational Skills
- Organizational Skills
- Strategic Thinking
- Written and Verbal Communication
Typical Responsibilities:
- Assisting in staffing decisions
- Ensuring safety procedures are followed
- Ensuring the efficiency, quality, and cost-effective management of resources
- Managing supply chains
- Planning and overseeing budgets, operations, and timelines
Sales Representative
Salary: $41,000 – $159,000
Recommended Skills:
- Interpersonal Communication
- Salesforce
Typical Responsibilities:
- Answering customer inquiries
- Offering technical support
- Preparing sales presentations
- Processing sales orders and maintaining customer information
- Providing market intelligence and customer feedback to management
- Selling products to other businesses
Security Guard
Salary: $21,000 – $50,000
Recommended Degree: High school diploma or equivalent
Recommended Skills:
- Law Enforcement Training
- Military Training
Typical Responsibilities:
- Checking in employees, visitors, vendors, and deliveries
- Ensuring all cash is accounted for
- Maintaining event logs from all security systems
- Neutralizing situations with tact and common sense
- Performing security patrols
- Reviewing surveillance video
Web Developer
Salary: $40,000 – $142,000
Recommended Degree: Bachelor’s in Computer Programming, Computer Science, or a related field
Recommended Skills:
- Adobe Creative Cloud
- CSS
- Git
- HTML
- InVision
- JavaScript
- jQuery
- JSON
- Mercurial
- PHP
- SEO
- Sketch
- SVN
- WordPress
- XML
Typical Responsibilities:
- Analyzing user needs to implement web content, graphics, performance, and capacity
- Establishing and guiding website architecture
Writer
Salary: $34,000 – $122,000
Recommended Degree: Bachelor’s in English, Journalism, Communications, Marketing, or a related field
Recommended Skills:
- Research Skills
- SEO
- Writing
Typical Responsibilities:
- Creating marketing materials, product descriptions, email and SMS copy, and blog content
- Editing and proofreading copy
