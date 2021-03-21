What Are The Best Jobs In The Cannabis Industry?

This article by Alfonso Colasuonno was originally published on Goldleaf, and appears here with permission.

This decade is poised to be a roaring twenties for cannabis. On Election Day this year, voters in Arizona, Montana, New Jersey, and South Dakota all passed measures legalizing cannabis for recreational use. This now brings the total number of states with legal recreational cannabis to fifteen, plus the District of Columbia. There’s a strong likelihood that federal legalization will pass at some point in the 2020s, and if not, that more states will continue to legalize cannabis.

With all this positive traction on the legality of cannabis, have you ever thought about getting into the industry?

Perhaps you’d love to work in the cannabis space, but you don’t have a green thumb. That’s OK; many jobs do not directly involve working with the plant. Here are a few of our favorite options:

Accountant

Salary: $44,000 – $124,000

Recommended Certifications: CPA

Recommended Degree: Bachelor’s in Accounting

Recommended Skills:

Analytical Skills

Experience with Accounting Software

Microsoft Office

Typical Responsibilities:

Maintaining accurate financial records

Managing money

Navigating taxes

Obtaining credit

Processing payments

Digital Media Manager

Salary: $35,000 – $115,000

Recommended Degree: Bachelor’s in Communications, Marketing, or a related field

Recommended Skills:

Interpersonal Communication

Photography

Strategic Thinking

Videography

Writing

Typical Responsibilities:

Content Writing

Digital Strategy Development

Email Marketing

Influencer Marketing

Search Engine Optimization

Social Media Management

Web Analytics

Electrician

Salary: $33,000 – $97,000

Recommended Certifications: Electrician Journeyman License

Recommended Skills:

Air Conditioning Maintenance and Repair

Carpentry

Heating Maintenance and Repair

Hydraulics

Mechanical Maintenance and Repair

Plumbing

Typical Responsibilities:

Diagnosing, troubleshooting, and repairing wiring, lighting, control systems, and motors

Routine maintenance

Upgrading infrastructure

Executive Assistant

Salary: $38,000 – $91,000

Recommended Degree: Bachelor’s in Business Administration or a related field

Recommended Skills:

Interpersonal Communication

Microsoft Office

Organizational Skills

Time Management

Typical Responsibilities:

Bookkeeping

Drafting business correspondence

Office management

Personal and business errands

Research

Graphic Designer

Salary: $31,000 – $89,000

Recommended Degree: Bachelor’s in Graphic Design or a related field

Recommended Skills:

Adobe Animate

Adobe Illustrator

Adobe InDesign

Adobe Lightroom

Adobe Photoshop

Adobe Premiere Pro

Typical Responsibilities:

Conceptualizing, designing, and improving logos

Conceptualizing, designing, and improving marketing and advertising materials

Conceptualizing, designing, and improving product labels

Conceptualizing, designing, and improving website interfaces

Human Resources Manager

Salary: $68,000 – $206,000

Recommended Degree: Bachelor’s in Business or a related field

Recommended Skills:

Google Docs

Microsoft Office

Problem Analysis and Resolution Skills

Typical Responsibilities:

Administering benefit programs

Conducting employee training

Creating job postings

Developing and communicating HR policies, procedures, programs, and laws

Managing staff disciplinary issues

Recruiting, hiring, and onboarding employees

IT Manager

Salary: $87,000 – $208,000

Recommended Degree: Bachelor’s in Information Technology

Recommended Skills:

Active Directory

Networking

Virtualization

Typical Responsibilities:

Analyzing and making recommendations for the improvement of current IT infrastructure and systems

Ensuring security of data, network access, and backup systems

Providing hardware, software, telecommunications, networking, and POS support

Sourcing IT equipment

Lawyer

Salary: $60,000 – $208,000

Recommended Certifications: Active Member of Your State’s Bar

Recommended Degree: Juris Doctor in Law

Recommended Skills:

Analytical Skills

Interpersonal Communication

Writing

Typical Responsibilities:

Challenging state and federal prohibitions

Drafting proposed legislation

Regulatory research and analysis

Structuring, drafting, and negotiating commercial agreements

Marketing Director

Salary: $71,000 – $208,000

Recommended Degree: Bachelor’s in Business, Marketing, or a related field

Recommended Skills:

Media Buying

Relationship Management

Revenue Planning

Strategic Thinking

Written and Verbal Communication

Typical Responsibilities:

Developing and implementing B2B, B2C, and wholesale strategies

Establishing and maintaining relationships with influencers and key strategic partners

Evaluating market research

Overseeing brand launches

Paralegal

Salary: $32,000 – $83,000

Recommended Certifications: Paralegal Certificate

Recommended Degree: Bachelor’s in Paralegal Studies

Recommended Skills:

Microsoft Office

Organizational Skills

Written and Verbal Communication

Typical Responsibilities:

Communicating with governmental bodies about licensing matters

Drafting, typing, editing, and proofreading legal documents

Production Manager

Salary: $65,000 – $176,000

Recommended Degree: Bachelor’s in Business Management or a related field

Recommended Skills:

Leadership and Motivational Skills

Organizational Skills

Strategic Thinking

Written and Verbal Communication

Typical Responsibilities:

Assisting in staffing decisions

Ensuring safety procedures are followed

Ensuring the efficiency, quality, and cost-effective management of resources

Managing supply chains

Planning and overseeing budgets, operations, and timelines

Sales Representative

Salary: $41,000 – $159,000

Recommended Skills:

Interpersonal Communication

Salesforce

Typical Responsibilities:

Answering customer inquiries

Offering technical support

Preparing sales presentations

Processing sales orders and maintaining customer information

Providing market intelligence and customer feedback to management

Selling products to other businesses

Security Guard

Salary: $21,000 – $50,000

Recommended Degree: High school diploma or equivalent

Recommended Skills:

Law Enforcement Training

Military Training

Typical Responsibilities:

Checking in employees, visitors, vendors, and deliveries

Ensuring all cash is accounted for

Maintaining event logs from all security systems

Neutralizing situations with tact and common sense

Performing security patrols

Reviewing surveillance video

Web Developer

Salary: $40,000 – $142,000

Recommended Degree: Bachelor’s in Computer Programming, Computer Science, or a related field

Recommended Skills:

Adobe Creative Cloud

CSS

Git

HTML

InVision

JavaScript

jQuery

JSON

Mercurial

PHP

SEO

Sketch

SVN

WordPress

XML

Typical Responsibilities:

Analyzing user needs to implement web content, graphics, performance, and capacity

Establishing and guiding website architecture

Writer

Salary: $34,000 – $122,000

Recommended Degree: Bachelor’s in English, Journalism, Communications, Marketing, or a related field

Recommended Skills:

Research Skills

SEO

Writing

Typical Responsibilities:

Creating marketing materials, product descriptions, email and SMS copy, and blog content

Editing and proofreading copy

