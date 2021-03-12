Delic Holdings Names Zak Garcia Its New CMO

Psychedelics media and events company Delic Holdings (CSE:DELC) (OTCQB:DELCF) has opted for another management change, just a week after appointing Kyle Snook, to its board of advisors.

The Vancouver company tapped former Bulletproof Inc. CMO Zak Garcia to oversee its marketing department.

Garcia brings vast experience in marketing and leadership and building sustainable and permanent growth strategies for businesses.

He served in the Army overseas for over four years as a convoy commander in Iraq.

Garcia is thrilled to "help DELIC with the next stage of growth," as he is "passionate about supporting people who have experienced trauma, especially those in the veteran's community, through providing therapeutic psychedelic sessions and information on how these options can help support those with PTSD."

Delic founder and CEO Matt Stang disclosed that Garcia "has been with DELIC on our Board of Advisors since inception, and having him sign on to lead our marketing efforts as Chief Marketing Officer is a huge value add for DELIC."

Meantime, Delic acquired two California-based ketamine infusion treatment clinics operated by Ketamine Infusion Centers LLC in February, on the heels of revealing that the co-founder Matt Stang has been appointed chairman and CEO, replacing Jackee Stang, who will continue to serve as chief creative officer.

