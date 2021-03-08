Washington, D.C. Politicos May 'Draft, Consider, Hold Hearings' On Pot Legislation, GAO Says

Washington, D.C. lawmakers may take certain steps and prepare for the possibility of a legal adult-use market in the city, despite the federal ban on marijuana.

That's according to the Government Accountability Office, which published a letter Monday stating that city officials are allowed to take preliminary action on cannabis, so long as they don’t “enact” a bill to legalize the Schedule I substance.

"However, the term 'to enact' does not include other actions that may precede enactment, such as to draft, consider, or hold hearings on legislation," GAO General Counsel Thomas Armstrong writes.