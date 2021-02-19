Cramer Slams Sundial As Cannabis Company Raises Over $89M Via Warrant Exchange

In return, Sundial is supposed to issue 98.33 million new warrants, each enabling the holder to buy one share at a price of $1.50.

The company noted that holders of 98.33 million warrants to buy shares of the company will exercise for cash their warrants at prices of 80 cents and $1.10 for gross proceeds to the company.

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL ) reported Friday that it has raised $89.1 million via a warrant exchange.

The new warrants have immediate exercisability and a 42-months term from the date of the registration statement.

Sundial’s Recent Share Price Jump

The Canadian cannabis producer has been grabbing headlines recently on the heels of its stock going through a similar rollercoaster akin to GameStop (NYSE:GME).

Together with cannabis stocks — Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) and Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ: APHA) — Sundial experienced a short-lasting price jump. Its shares spiked 79% last Wednesday, Tilray soared 51%, and Aphria jumped 11%.

By the next day, all three stocks plummeted, Sundial by 19%, Tilray by 50%, and Aphria by 36%.

On Friday, both Sundial and Tilray continue to fall, losing 12.61% and 9.83%, respectively, while Aprhia had a small gain of 0.36%.

Cramer Called It A ‘Pump And Dump Stock’

This activity in cannabis stock reached attention from Mad Money host and founder of The Street, Jim Cramer, who used it to explain how to “spot a pump and dump stock” on TheStreet Live last week.

According to Cramer, Sundial is the perfect example of a “pump and dump” stock, or a stock that uses “an illegal scheme” to cause a jump in the stock’s price via misleading announcements. (h/t The Street).

What’s more, Cramer emphasized that the government should get involved and follow these stocks closely in order to help protect retail investors.

On last Friday, Cramer tweeted about the company asking – “Has anyone currently 'trading' Sundial even been on their site?”

Sundial’s Other Recent Moves

Last week, on Thursday, Sundial confirmed a strategic move – $22 million investment into a cannabis edibles producer Indiva Ltd. (TSXV:NDVA) (OTCQX:NDVAF).

On Friday, the company announced it has reclaimed compliance with the Nasdaq Stock Market’s minimum bid price demands to remain listed on the exchange.

Cramer Strikes Again

At the time of writing, Sundial’s shares were down 5.17% at $1.38 per share.