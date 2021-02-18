Australia-Based Zelira Therapeutics Moves Leadership Team To US

Australia-based medical cannabis company Zelira Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:ZLD) (OTCQB:ZLDAF) announced this week a consolidation of its global leadership, moving its higher ranks to the United States.

This transition seeks to better position Zelira for growth in global markets.

Dr. Oludare Odumosu, who had been serving as the company’s CEO and managing director for the U.S., will now assume the sole role of global CEO and managing director.

Dr. Richard Hopkins, his Australia-based counterpart, served as CEO and managing director outside the U.S. He will be leaving his position, but staying with the company through Spring 2021 to assist with the transition.

According to Zelira Chairman Osagie Imosogie, transitioning to a US-based leadership team is a central element in Zelira’s long term strategy.

“Through our Australian leadership under Dr. Hopkins, we were able to develop a pipeline of clinical trials through which we were able to launch three products into the Australian market,” Imosogie told Benzinga. “Consolidating our leadership in the US under Dr. Odumosu is a logical step towards greater leverage in the rapidly expanding US cannabis sector, while continuing to grow our product revenues in other markets.”

The leadership move comes a week after the National Cannabis Roundtable (NCR) announced Dr. Odumosu was joining NCR’s board.

