Urban-Gro Eyes European Expansion After Raising $62M On Heels Of Nasdaq IPO

Marijuana grow facility designer Urban-Gro (OTCQX:UGRO) has raised $62 million to boost expansion to the European CEA market.

Proceeds will also go toward general corporate purposes, potential investments and acquisitions, and repayment of debt obligations, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company noted.

Urban-Gro closed a public offering of some 6.21 million of its shares at $10 per share.

The offering also includes 810,000 shares sold once the underwriters exercise their right to buy additional shares.

ThinkEquity, a division of Fordham Financial Management Inc., acted as sole book-running manager.

Urban-Gro develops and installs Controlled Environment Agriculture systems. It's an engineering design and services company with a focus on the horticulture market.

In addition, the company started trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "UGRO" On Friday, Feb.12.

Meanwhile, Agrify Corp. (NASDAQ:AGFY) — another developer of premium grow solutions — recently debuted on the Nasdaq Capital Market. The Burlington, Massachusetts-based company also raised funds to accelerate its growth, securing approximately $75 million in financing through an underwritten public offering of its shares on Wednesday.

Courtesy image

