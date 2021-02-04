fbpx
Delic Enters Psychedelic Treatment With New Acquisition, Names New CEO

byNatan Ponieman
February 4, 2021 2:49 pm
Psychedelics media and events company Delic Holdings (CSE:DELC) (OTCQB:DELCF) is taking its first steps into patient treatment with the acquisition of two ketamine infusion treatment clinics.

The clinics are operated by Ketamine Infusion Centers LLC, and located in Phoenix, Arizona and Bakersfield, California.

In a recent conversation with Benzigna, former Delic CEO Jackee Stang said the company was founded with the mission of advancing education and communication around psychedelics.

The company went public on the CSE in November 2020 as an umbrella platform hosting various media and events companies.

Stang anticipated that Delic would be entering new waters in the first quarter of this year.

New Leadership

Earlier this week, Delic also confirmed that co-founder Matt Stang has been appointed chairman and CEO, replacing Stang, who will continue to serve as Chief Creative Officer.

Matt Stang was involved for over 17 years in cannabis media company High Times, holding various high management positions.

Ketamine Clinics

"We publicly listed DELIC with the intent of buying cash-flowing, scalable companies and that is exactly what [Ketamine Infusion Centers] represents,” Matt Stang said.

Delic plans to use its media platform to support and drive further business for the clinics, which have generated revenues north of $1.5 million since 2019.

Ketamine Infusion Centers have provided over four thousand ketamine treatments to date.

The acquisition will be done through an all-stock transaction equivalent to $2.25 million.

Imagecreated by pikisuperstar at freepik

