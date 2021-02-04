David Beckham Buys Stake In CBD Skincare Brand Cellular Goods On The Heels Of LSE Debut

Skincare company Cellular Goods is poised to debut on the London Stock Exchange.

According to Sky News, David Beckham's DB Ventures opted to purchase a stake in the U.K.-based company which produces cannabis-based skin care and athletic products.

The company, backed by the soccer star, is poised to become the first company of its kind to list on the LSE.

Cellular Goods said it plans to begin selling products starting September 2021.

"The last few years have seen massive growth and awareness of the importance of wellness and self-care, and we believe cannabinoids will prove to be the king of wellness ingredients," Cellular Goods CEO Alexis Abraham told BBC News. "The appetite for cannabinoid products is huge, and the biosynthetic cannabinoids we will be exclusively using are cleaner, greener, purer, and frankly the future."

Beckham is only the latest in a line of famous people investing in cannabis and CBD companies, either as brand ambassadors or launching brands in their own right.

Guitar legend Carlos Santana partnered with Left Coast Ventures last year to created high-quality cannabis and CBD brands.

Happy Place star Kristen Bell launched a CBD skincare brand called Happy Dance in collaboration with Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON).

Goop CEO Gwyneth Paltrow called cannabis the "hero ingredient of the future." In October, she decided to put money into the cannabis beverage brand Cann.

