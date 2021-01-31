fbpx
QQQ
-6.76
328.08
-2.1%
DIA
-6.26
312.21
-2.05%
SPY
-7.38
384.90
-1.95%
TLT
-0.92
153.84
-0.6%
GLD
-0.07
172.75
-0.04%

Are Psychedelics The Secret For Coma Patients? Why This Doctor Thinks They Might Be

byReality Sandwich
January 31, 2021 11:18 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Are Psychedelics The Secret For Coma Patients? Why This Doctor Thinks They Might Be

This article by Evan Lewis-Healy was originally published on Psychedelic Spotlight, and appears here with permission.

Dr. Hyder Khoja is hoping to treat coma patients with psychedelics in order to “jump-start” them back into consciousness.

The monumental potential that psychedelics have to treat a panoply of psychopathologies is continuing to grow. At the time of writing, there are 59 clinical studies registered from all over the world that plan to use psilocybin to treat mental health issues. That’s just one psychedelic out of a number being studied. But while many of these clinical trials are focusing on mental disorders like depression, anxiety, and OCD, Dr. Hyder Khoja (who sits on the Psychedelic Spotlight advisory board) aims to use these powerful compounds for something completely different. He argues that psychedelics can be used to re-ignite consciousness in unresponsive coma patients.

Coma Resurrection Therapy: A Novel Intervention

Originally a plant scientist by trade, Dr. Khoja received his PhD in Molecular Biology and Genetic Engineering in 2003. However, since then he has strived to impact a number of distal fields. He’s been at the forefront of innovation in the life sciences. Some of his notable impacts include extracting lipids from algae to create biofuel. He’s also used cannabinoids in combination with capsaicin (the active component in chillis) as a novel treatment for fatty liver disease.

But Dr. Khoja’s latest venture with his company Transcendent Therapeutics aims to use compounds like psilocybin, LSD, and DMT to develop what it calls “Coma Resurrection Therapy”.  

Any number of head injuries can lead to comas — from a road accident to a stroke. And while many coma patients manage to wake, some stay in this state indefinitely, unable to be roused into awareness. But Dr. Khoja argues that the definition of a coma is outdated. He says psychedelics may allow us to “jump-start” consciousness in coma patients once again. 

What Are Mushroom Spores

The Complex State of Being Comatose

“Any patient in a coma is ‘medically’ dead because the brain is dead,” Dr. Khoja tells Psychedelic Spotlight. “So medically they term it as a brain death. However, as a scientist I would oppose that. When you say a term like brain death, you’re saying the brain has disconnected with your body. But if the brain is dead, your brain would not be able to communicate with your heart, your veins, your nerves, your breath, but the heart is pumping in coma patients! I wouldn’t consider that a complete brain death.” 

Dr. Khoja highlights that there is an issue with the connections in the brains of coma patients. Traumatic brain injuries that often underlie comas may have damaged the neural circuits that allow consciousness to arise. Those damaged circuits keep these patients locked in this state. But Dr. Khoja argues that psychedelics may be able to reignite these connections. He says this could be the secret to “jump-starting” awareness and consciousness itself. 

This innovative approach hits close to home for Dr. Khoja after his mother fell into a coma due to complications from brain surgery. She woke up 3-weeks after the surgery. “When she woke up, all we could see was a little bit of eye movement. Then she closed her eyes again for two years, and she was just resting on the bed in a comatose state.”

Witnessing this, and finding out that there are no treatments for these patients, formed the bedrock of inspiration for Coma Resurrection Therapy. 

Psychedelics – The Key To Consciousness?

While Dr. Khoja’s idea is in its embryonic stages, there are other researchers that theoretically support the notion. Neuroscientists from the Division of Brain Sciences at Imperial College London recently published a paper arguing that psychedelics can help treat these “disorders of consciousness”.

Individuals in a coma, under anesthesia, or in other reduced states of consciousness have brain signals lower in complexity than normal waking consciousness. But recent neuroscientific studies find that psychedelics reliably increase the “complexity” of brain signals. Within the paper, the researchers argue that this may allow patients to jump from a non-conscious to conscious state. 

However, while the theoretical research is there, it’s hard to turn theory into practice. Especially when you’re working with coma patients. Being in a comatose state prevents people from providing informed consent, which creates some difficult ethical terrain. The first step may therefore be to use animal models; unconsciousness can be induced with an anaesthetic, then psychedelics can be administered to see if they’re roused back into awareness.

Dr. Khoja remains hopeful for the future. He’s focused on the potential impact that Coma Resurrection Therapy could have on patients and their families. “It’s a long term commitment, but I think there is also some need [to use psychedelics] for these kinds of situations for when people don’t have any hope.” The long term goal of Transcendent Therapeutics, he says, is to collaborate with top Universities to develop his initiative.

Read the original Article on Psychedelic Spotlight.

Benzinga's Related Links: 

More on Cannabis

Best Marijuana Penny Stocks Right Now

Investing in marijuana doesn't have to be expensive. Check out Benzinga's best marijuana penny stocks for 2021: updated daily.

How to Invest in Cannabis Stocks

Learn how to invest in marijuana stocks now. Compare our top recommendations for brokers and find your match to start trading today.

Does Insurance Cover Medical Marijuana?

With all the laws regarding medical marijuana, it can be hard to be sure whether or not yours is covered. Find medical coverage and alternatives here.

Best CBD Softgels

CBD softgels are flavorless, convenient and widely available online. Check out the best CBD softgels online in 2021 and try one for yourself!

Best Cannabis Insurance

Learn how to insure your cannabis business with our top rated cannabis insurance companies. Keep your business and your grow operation safe and protected.

Best Cannabis ETFs

Interested in investing in cannabis? Discover the best marijuana ETFs traded in American and Canadian exchanges and where and how to buy them.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis Markets

Related Articles

Psyched: First Psychedelics ETF Debuts; Hawaii, Florida and Connecticut Eye Psilocybin Legalization; Psyence Goes Public

First Psychedelics ETF Debuts On NEO Exchange Psychedelics’ first exchange traded fund went public last Wednesday. read more

5 Athletes Who Healed With Psychedelic Therapy

This article by Jennifer Walker-Journey was originally published on Psychedelic Spotlight, and appears here with permission. read more

Atai Partners With Harvard's Massachusetts General Hospital For Psychedelics Research

Atai Life Sciences t announced on Tuesday a new research collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital, the largest teaching hospital of Harvard Medical School. read more

Global Trac Solutions Partners With Minerco For Virtual Psychedelics Conferences

Digital media company Global Trac Solutions (PINK: PSYC) announced Monday a new joint venture with mushroom producer Minerco (PINK: MINE). read more