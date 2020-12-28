fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.79
311.89
+ 0.25%
DIA
-0.06
304.03
-0.02%
SPY
+ 0.40
371.82
+ 0.11%
TLT
-0.47
157.83
-0.3%
GLD
+ 1.00
174.72
+ 0.57%

Cannabis Index Launches On Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange

byNina Zdinjak
December 28, 2020 9:24 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Cannabis Index Launches On Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange

Israel’s cannabis market, which has been notably advancing in recent years, welcomed a new cannabis-focused index Monday on the Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange.

The index includes shares of nine companies belonging to the cannabis subsector under the biomed sector. The cannabis subsector includes companies in various medical cannabis sectors, such as research, sale, cultivation, production, and marketing.

It's also relatively new, having launched at the beginning of November.

The nine companies have a collective market cap of 1.7 billion shekels ($529 million).

The stock exchange said the subsector is a “a benchmark for active mutual funds that offer exposure to this emerging and growing sector.”  

The companies in the TA-Cannabis Index are Panaxia Labs, InterCure, Tikun Olam Cannbit, Cannassure, Univo, Seach Medical, Together, Pharmocann, and Intelicanna.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Global Markets Media

Related Articles

Canopy Growth Sues GW Pharma, Alleges Unauthorized Use Of Intellectual Property

Canadian cannabis giant Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC) filed an federal lawsuit last week against Britain’s GW Pharma (NASDAQ: GWPH). read more

More on Cannabis

Best Marijuana Penny Stocks Right Now

Investing in marijuana doesn't have to be expensive. Check out Benzinga's best marijuana penny stocks for 2020: updated daily.

How to Invest in Cannabis Stocks

Learn how to invest in marijuana stocks now. Compare our top recommendations for brokers and find your match to start trading today.

Does Insurance Cover Medical Marijuana?

With all the laws regarding medical marijuana, it can be hard to be sure whether or not yours is covered. Find medical coverage and alternatives here.

Best CBD Softgels

CBD softgels are flavorless, convenient and widely available online. Check out the best CBD softgels online in 2020 and try one for yourself!

Best Cannabis Insurance

Learn how to insure your cannabis business with our top rated cannabis insurance companies. Keep your business and your grow operation safe and protected.

Best Cannabis ETFs

Interested in investing in cannabis? Discover the best marijuana ETFs traded in American and Canadian exchanges and where and how to buy them.