The Best Social Media Content Calendar For Cannabis Businesses

Whether you’re a dispensary or an eCommerce CBD brand, having a social media presence as a business in the cannabis and hemp industry is tough and frustrating, to say the least. Not only do you have to create engaging content that rises above the “best post first” algorithm, but you also have to navigate the cannabis-specific posting guidelines and advertising restrictions.

Last-minute, off the top of your head posting, can easily lead to an accidental violation, and too many of those will lead to a suspension of your account, or even worse, a permanent shutdown. That’s why creating a content calendar can be your best friend for avoiding those annoying violations and keeping your account in the clear. Plus, it’ll help you better manage your time and stay organized.

Here are some of the other pros of creating a content calendar –

Plan ahead for awareness/observation months & days, plus trending holidays

Looking at an overview can show you the quieter times of the month that are best for you to plan events that won’t be competing for the attention of others

Customize posts per platform instead of spamming all platforms with the same message

Ensure each platform is posting an appropriate amount, not too much and not too little

So which platform should you be posting on? We advise that you choose the platforms that are best for your brand and your goals. While it might seem beneficial to be on every platform, you can actually end up wasting time and resources on channels that aren’t getting you any results. Here is the rundown for each platform –

Facebook• Users: 1.79 billion daily active users• Audience: Generation X and millennials• Industry impact: B2C• Best for: Brand awareness; advertising Twitter• Users: 145 million daily active users • Audience: Primarily millennials• Industry impact: B2B and B2C• Best for: Public relations; customer service Instagram• Users: 500 million + daily active users • Audience: Primarily millennials• Industry impact: B2C• Best for: Natural-looking media, behind-the-scenes,and user-generated content; advertising LinkedIn• Users: 3 million weekly active users• Audience: Baby boomers, Generation X, and millennials• Industry impact: B2B• Best for: B2B relationships, business development,and employment marketing YouTube• Users: 30 million daily active users• Audience: Millennials, closely followed by Generation Z• Industry impact: B2C• Best for: Brand awareness; entertainment,and how-to videos Snapchat• Users: 218 million daily active users• Audience: Primarily Generation Z• Industry impact: B2C• Best for: Brand awareness; advertising TikTok• Users: 800 million monthly active users• Audience: Primarily, Generation Z, millennials• Industry impact: B2C• Best for: Visual advertising; brand awareness, user-generated content Pinterest• Users: 335 million+ monthly active users• Audience: Primarily older millennials and youngerbaby boomers• Industry impact: B2C• Best for: Visual advertising; inspiration

If your main focus is B2B marketing, then you should be focusing on LinkedIn and Twitter, and using other channels as supplemental to your strategy. On the other hand, if you’re doing B2C marketing, then the world of social media channels is your oyster – choose whichever ones you think are best for your target demographic and marketing goals.

So what about the actual content? Well like we mentioned, you have to be careful about what you post, not only the images but also how you word your captions. For the most part, make sure you stay away from posting anything that could be deemed as selling or promoting. Instead, try to focus more on educational content, and depending on your brand, humorous content. Whatever you decide to post, make sure your content is adding value to your audience.

We know all of this can be overwhelming, which is why we created a social media content calendar template specific for your dispensary or cannabis business. We’ve also included some topics to help you out if you find yourself struggling with writer’s block.

